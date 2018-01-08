medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Organ Donation News

Which Mechanisms Come into Place After a Kidney is Transplanted into a Patient?

by Rishika Gupta on  August 1, 2018 at 6:53 PM Organ Donation News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Blood samples taken from kidneys recipients can help us understand how the repair and regeneration of the transplanted organs occur, finds a new study. The findings of this study are published in the Annals of Surgery journal.
Which Mechanisms Come into Place After a Kidney is Transplanted into a Patient?
Which Mechanisms Come into Place After a Kidney is Transplanted into a Patient?

The pilot study marks the first demonstration that blood can be used for this purpose. "We want to know exactly what happens in the body during the first 30 days following kidney transplantation," said the study's lead author, Giuseppe Orlando, M.D., Ph.D., assistant professor of transplant surgery at Wake Forest Baptist.

"Kidney biopsies have traditionally been used to gain insights into post-transplant physiology, but the invasive nature of acquiring biopsy tissue prevents multi-time point investigation of the molecular events that occur in the initial post-transplant period. This study shows that profiling gene expression in blood samples offers a viable alternative."

The researchers used blood taken over 30 days in routine draws from 15 kidney transplant recipients, five of whom received an organ from a living donor and 10 with organs from deceased donors. Gene expression analysis - which examines the amounts of RNA available to be transcribed into proteins - revealed that in all 15 subjects the most robust gene expression changes occurred in the first day following transplantation and subsided by the end of the 30-day period.

However, while the overexpression of most genes fell off markedly after the first day in the living-donor group, the expression of a large number of genes remained elevated among recipients of deceased donor kidneys. Comparison between living donors and non-living donors groups helped to identify 11 genes that may be key players in kidney repair and regeneration after damage.

"Transplanted kidneys from deceased donors don't always work right away, which means that recipients may still need dialysis or other treatment after the transplant," Orlando said. "If we will be able to identify the 'magic stick' that orchestrates the repair and regeneration process in the kidney, perhaps we can find a way to boost it or speed it up.

"In the future, we hope this information will help us treat other conditions characterized by impairment of the renal function, as well as help transplanted kidneys function as soon as possible."

Further studies that involve a larger number of subjects, more blood-collection points, and additional data analysis will be needed to validate the findings of the pilot study, Orlando said.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Sponsored Article

Sponsored Article

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Sanatogen

Sanatogen

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Related Links

Nearly Half of Kidney Recipients in Live Donor Transplant Chains are Minorities: Study

Nearly Half of Kidney Recipients in Live Donor Transplant Chains are Minorities: Study

A recent study of living kidney transplant donor chains showed that 46 percent of recipients are minorities.

Study Says African-Americans More Likely to Donate Kidney to Family Member

Study Says African-Americans More Likely to Donate Kidney to Family Member

African-Americans donate almost exclusively to family members for living kidney transplants as compared to Caucasians, finds study conducted at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.

Successful Kidney Transplant Surgery: Arun Jaitley Gets Discharged from AIIMS

Successful Kidney Transplant Surgery: Arun Jaitley Gets Discharged from AIIMS

Arun Jaitley, Union Minister of India, gets discharged from the AIIMS after a successful kidney transplant surgery.

First Combined Liver-Kidney Transplant Performed at PGIMER

First Combined Liver-Kidney Transplant Performed at PGIMER

Doctors performed first combined liver-kidney transplant at PGIMER, Chandigarh, on a terminally ill patient. Organs donated by girl declared brain-dead in Bihar

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)

Find out more about the degenerative disease- Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Hydronephrosis / Antenatal Counseling

Hydronephrosis / Antenatal Counseling

Currently most pregnant women undergo one or two ultrasound scans during their pregnancy.

Renal Tubular Acidosis

Renal Tubular Acidosis

Renal tubular acidosis/RTA results in acid content of the blood being higher than normal and that of the urine lower than normal. Renal tubular acidosis causes include Addison’s disease, drugs, mineralcorticoid deficiency.

Stones in Urinary Tract

Stones in Urinary Tract

Ask people who have suffered from urinary stones and they will tell you how excruciating the pain can be!

Urinary Stones In Children

Urinary Stones In Children

There is a wide misconception that only adults develop stones. On the contrary kidney stones are very common in children living in hot climates.

Vesico-Ureteric Reflux Causing UTI in Children

Vesico-Ureteric Reflux Causing UTI in Children

Bacterial infection of urinary bladder can cause pain and burning sensation while passing urine. Abnormal Vesico-ureteric reflex, due to which the urine goes back to the kidneys from the bladder is also known to cause infection.

More News on:

Urinary Stones In Children Vesico-Ureteric Reflux Causing UTI in Children Hydronephrosis / Antenatal Counseling Kidney Disease Kidney Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) Kidney Health Stones in Urinary Tract Renal Tubular Acidosis Kidney Biopsy 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Side Effects of Drugs that Affect Your Teeth and Gums

Side Effects of Drugs that Affect Your Teeth and Gums

Medications can affect oral health. Some drug-induced adverse effects are tooth decay, and ...

 Cyclospora Infection (Cyclosporiasis)

Cyclospora Infection (Cyclosporiasis)

Cyclosporiasis is an intestinal infection caused by food and water contamination, resulting in ...

 Homocystinuria / Amino Acid Metabolism Disorder

Homocystinuria / Amino Acid Metabolism Disorder

Homocystinuria is a rare inherited condition characterized by increased levels of the amino acid ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...