Which Flu Strains Will WHO Include in 2026 Vaccines?

‘The #WHO just dropped its official recommendations for the 2026 Southern Hemisphere #fluvaccine composition. This crucial early planning helps manufacturers target the strains we'll be fighting next year. #FluShot #Vaccines #PublicHealth #Influenza #GlobalHealth’

Why Annual Flu Vaccine Updates Are Essential

B/Yamagata Antigen Still Not Recommended in Flu Vaccines

The World Health Organization (WHO) has issued its recommendations for the composition of( )The announcement followed a four-day consultation with global influenza experts and was presented at an official information session.BecauseWHO holds two such consultations each year—one for the northern hemisphere and one for the southern hemisphere—drawing on global surveillance data from the WHO Global Influenza Surveillance and Response System (GISRS) and its collaborating partners.The guidance forms the foundation for vaccine manufacturers, regulators, and public health authorities as they prepare seasonal flu vaccines.For theThe expert group reaffirmed its stance—unchanged since 2023—that including a B/Yamagata lineage antigen is no longer necessary.However, in regions still using quadrivalent vaccines, the B/Phuket/3073/2013-like virus from the B/Yamagata lineage will remain as the fourth component until the transition to trivalent vaccines is complete.In addition to seasonal vaccine recommendations, WHO has updated candidate vaccine virus development for zoonotic influenza strains to strengthen pandemic preparedness.Source-Medindia