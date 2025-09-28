About Careers Courses Internship MedBlog Contact us
Which Flu Strains Will WHO Include in 2026 Vaccines?

by Colleen Fleiss on Sep 28 2025 4:24 AM

The flu vaccine helps protect against seasonal influenza by preparing your immune system to fight the virus.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has issued its recommendations for the composition of influenza vaccines to be used during the 2026 flu season in the southern hemisphere. ()
The announcement followed a four-day consultation with global influenza experts and was presented at an official information session.

Why Annual Flu Vaccine Updates Are Essential

Because influenza viruses change frequently, vaccine updates are needed on a regular basis to maintain effectiveness and safeguard global health.

WHO holds two such consultations each year—one for the northern hemisphere and one for the southern hemisphere—drawing on global surveillance data from the WHO Global Influenza Surveillance and Response System (GISRS) and its collaborating partners.

The guidance forms the foundation for vaccine manufacturers, regulators, and public health authorities as they prepare seasonal flu vaccines.

For the 2026 southern hemisphere, WHO recommended the following strains for trivalent vaccines: Egg-based vaccines:
  • A/Missouri/11/2025 (H1N1)pdm09-like virus
  • A/Singapore/GP20238/2024 (H3N2)-like virus
  • B/Austria/1359417/2021 (B/Victoria lineage)-like virus
Cell culture, recombinant protein, or nucleic acid-based vaccines:
  • A/Missouri/11/2025 (H1N1)pdm09-like virus
  • A/Sydney/1359/2024 (H3N2)-like virus
  • B/Austria/1359417/2021 (B/Victoria lineage)-like virus

B/Yamagata Antigen Still Not Recommended in Flu Vaccines

The expert group reaffirmed its stance—unchanged since 2023—that including a B/Yamagata lineage antigen is no longer necessary.

However, in regions still using quadrivalent vaccines, the B/Phuket/3073/2013-like virus from the B/Yamagata lineage will remain as the fourth component until the transition to trivalent vaccines is complete.

In addition to seasonal vaccine recommendations, WHO has updated candidate vaccine virus development for zoonotic influenza strains to strengthen pandemic preparedness.

References:
  1. Recommendations announced for influenza vaccine composition for the 2026 southern hemisphere influenza season - (https://www.who.int/news/item/26-09-2025-recommendations-announced-for-influenza-vaccine-composition-for-the-2026-southern-hemisphere-influenza-season)
Source-Medindia
