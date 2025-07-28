When the Mind Won`t Sleep: Science Behind Nightmares and Mental Health

Nightmares might contribute to or predict anxiety-related conditions like PTSD by studying their neural origins.
Dreams and nightmares are a widespread experience in both humans and animals, yet their underlying purpose remains unclear. With a three-year, $1.2 million grant from the W.M. Keck Foundation, an interdisciplinary team at Penn State will explore the brain mechanisms behind nightmares and their potential connection to anxiety-related mental health conditions like post-traumatic stress disorder (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
When dreams turn dark: Neuroscientists to study nightmares and mental health
Go to source).
‘Did You Know?
A malaria drug once used by soldiers can cause intense nightmares and now scientists are using it to unlock the connection between bad dreams and mental illness. #medindia #nightmares #ptsd’
A malaria drug once used by soldiers can cause intense nightmares and now scientists are using it to unlock the connection between bad dreams and mental illness. #medindia #nightmares #ptsd’
Advertisement
Exploring the Purpose of Dreams“To me, the exciting thing about this research is that we now have a way to gain insight into the purpose of dreams,” said Drew, who also has affiliations with the biomedical engineering, neurosurgery and biology departments at Penn State.
“The question of why we dream has puzzled mankind for millennia, and by looking at what changes in neural circuits and behaviors nightmares cause, we hope to be able to figure out the biological purpose of dreaming.”
Advertisement
Drug-Induced Nightmares in MiceTo investigate the neural mechanics of nightmares, the researchers will rely on the side effects of the drug mefloquine, which was once used by American soldiers as a disease preventative during deployments to Somalia, Afghanistan and Iraq. Though effective in preventing malaria, the drug is no longer prescribed due its serious neurological side effects, including inducing nightmares. The researchers will test mice treated with the drug for two weeks while monitoring them for unusual behaviors.
“In the past, it has been hard to study dreams, because it is hard to determine what is a regular dream state and what is a nightmare,” Zhang said.
Sleep Imaging and Brain Activity MonitoringLed by Drew, researchers will use novel imaging techniques to map the mice’s facial expressions and pupil sizes to know which sleep stage they are in. The team will also use functional magnetic resonance imaging (fMRI), led by Zhang, and calcium signal recording, led by Drew, to record the specific neuron type that might be underlying the dream or nightmare.
Through the various imaging methods and behavioral observations, researchers will record what is happening within the animals’ brains at each sleep stage, including rapid eye movement and non-rapid eye movement stages.
The researchers, led by Crowley, will also monitor the neurotransmitters and neuromodulators in two regions of the brain, the prefrontal cortex and amygdala, to understand how these systems are disrupted during nightmares. Through these observations, the researchers said they hope to determine if there is an indication of nightmares having a relationship with mental health disorders, like PTSD.
Nightmares and Mental Health Connections“Most people believe that nightmares are a consequence of having PTSD, but there is also the possibility that nightmares could exacerbate symptoms or even cause the presence of mental disorders,” Zhang explained.
Using the mice as a model, the researchers said they plan to develop a framework to predict the onset of mental health disorders, such as anxiety, due to the presence or absence of nightmares. If successful, their model could lead to sleep intervention-based treatments for people suffering with these conditions, according to the researchers.
“Penn State is distinctively suited to carry out this research, both in the capabilities of our team and in possessing the resources and intellectual space for a high-risk question like this one,” Crowley said. “Our post-docs and grad students, in particular, have an opportunity to contribute to a fascinating philosophical and biological research question that very few scientists will ever get to work on in their entire career.”
Reference:
- When dreams turn dark: Neuroscientists to study nightmares and mental health - (https://www.psu.edu/news/engineering/story/when-dreams-turn-dark-neuroscientists-study-nightmares-and-mental-health)
Source-Eurekalert