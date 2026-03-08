When the Heat Turns Up on Global Warming

Is global warming speeding up? A new study suggests the planet is heating faster than before, with the highest rate since 1880.

Global Temperatures Rising Faster Than Ever Recorded

Tracking Warming Beyond Natural Climate Variations

Global warming has accelerated significantly - (https://agupubs.onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1029/2025GL118804)

Recent research suggests that theScientists from the Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research analyzed global temperature data while accounting for natural climate variations and found clear evidence that warming has accelerated in recent years. ( )Their findings indicate that during the last ten years,depending on the dataset used. By comparison, the average rate of warming between 1970 and 2015 was slightly below 0.2°C per decade.According to the researchers, this makes the most recent decade the fastest period of temperature increase since reliable global temperature measurements began in 1880.“We can now demonstrate a strong and statistically significant acceleration of global warming since around 2015,” says Grant Foster, a US statistics expert and co-author of the study, which was published today in the scientific journal Geophysical Research Letters.“We filter out known natural influences in the observational data, so that the ‘noise’ is reduced, making the underlying long-term warming signal more clearly visible,” Foster added.in the long-term rate of warming. In their data analysis, which is based on measurement data, the researchers work with five large, established global temperature data sets (NASA, NOAA, HadCRUT, Berkeley Earth, ERA5).“The adjusted data show an acceleration of global warming since 2015 with a statistical certainty of over 98 percent, consistent across all data sets examined and independent of the analysis method chosen,” explains Stefan Rahmstorf, PIK researcher and lead author of the study.After correcting for the effects of El Niño and the solar maximum, 2023 and 2024, which were exceptionally warm years, become somewhat cooler, but remain the two warmest years since the beginning of instrumental records.In all datasets, the acceleration begins to become apparent in 2013 or 2014. To test whether the warming rate has changed since the 1970s, the research team applied two statistical approaches: a quadratic trend analysis and a piecewise linear model that objectively determines the timing of any change in the warming rate.The study does not investigate the specific causes of the observed acceleration. However,is fundamentally within the scope of current climate modelling, according to the authors.“If theof the Paris Agreement before 2030,” says Stefan Rahmstorf. “How quickly the Earth continues to warm ultimately depends on how rapidly we reduce global CO₂ emissions from fossil fuels to zero.”Source-Eurekalert