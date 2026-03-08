When the Heat Turns Up on Global Warming

Is global warming speeding up? A new study suggests the planet is heating faster than before, with the highest rate since 1880.
Recent research suggests that the pace of global warming has increased notably in the past decade. Scientists from the Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research analyzed global temperature data while accounting for natural climate variations and found clear evidence that warming has accelerated in recent years. ()
Their findings indicate that during the last ten years, global temperatures have been rising at roughly 0.35°C per decade, depending on the dataset used. By comparison, the average rate of warming between 1970 and 2015 was slightly below 0.2°C per decade.
Global Temperatures Rising Faster Than Ever RecordedAccording to the researchers, this makes the most recent decade the fastest period of temperature increase since reliable global temperature measurements began in 1880.
“We can now demonstrate a strong and statistically significant acceleration of global warming since around 2015,” says Grant Foster, a US statistics expert and co-author of the study, which was published today in the scientific journal Geophysical Research Letters.
“We filter out known natural influences in the observational data, so that the ‘noise’ is reduced, making the underlying long-term warming signal more clearly visible,” Foster added.
Tracking Warming Beyond Natural Climate VariationsShort-term natural fluctuations in global temperature caused by El Niño, volcanic eruptions, and solar cycles can mask changes in the long-term rate of warming. In their data analysis, which is based on measurement data, the researchers work with five large, established global temperature data sets (NASA, NOAA, HadCRUT, Berkeley Earth, ERA5).
After correcting for the effects of El Niño and the solar maximum, 2023 and 2024, which were exceptionally warm years, become somewhat cooler, but remain the two warmest years since the beginning of instrumental records.
The study does not investigate the specific causes of the observed acceleration. However, climate models show that an increasing rate of warming is fundamentally within the scope of current climate modelling, according to the authors.
“If the warming rate of the past 10 years continues, it would lead to a long-term exceedance of the 1.5°C limit of the Paris Agreement before 2030,” says Stefan Rahmstorf. “How quickly the Earth continues to warm ultimately depends on how rapidly we reduce global CO₂ emissions from fossil fuels to zero.”
