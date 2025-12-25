When the Body Clock Breaks, Breast Cancer Gets the Upper Hand

Disrupting the body clock weakens immunity, fuels aggressive cancer, and reveals new treatment possibilities.

Circadian Disruption Alters Mammary Structure and Immune Protection

Circadian Disruption Accelerates Tumor Onset and Metastasis

Shift Work and Disrupted Sleep May Actively Promote Cancer

Working night shifts, frequently traveling across time zones, or maintaining irregular sleep schedules does more than disrupt daily routines—it may significantly increase the risk of developing aggressive forms of breast cancer. For years, scientists have recognized a connection between circadian rhythm disruption and cancer risk, but the biological mechanisms behind this link have remained poorly understood.A new study from the Texas A&M University College of Arts and Sciences, led by Dr. Tapasree Roy Sarkar, now helps clarify how disrupted internal clocks can promote cancer development. The research shows that disturbances to circadian rhythms alter the normal structure and function of mammary tissue while simultaneously weakening key components of the immune system. Together, these changes create an environment that may allow tumors to form, grow, and become more aggressive.Importantly, the findings also point toward potential strategies to counteract these harmful effects. By identifying the molecular and immune pathways affected by circadian disruption, the study opens new possibilities for interventions that could help protect individuals whose work or lifestyle regularly interferes with normal sleep–wake cycles.This research not only deepens understanding of how biological timing influences cancer risk but also offers hope for developing preventive or therapeutic approaches tailored to those most vulnerable."Cancer keeps time," Sarkar said. "If your internal clock is disrupted, cancer takes advantage — but now we’ve found a new way to fight back." Circadian rhythms — our internal 24-hour clock — do far more than regulate sleep. They help coordinate hormone release, tissue repair and the immune system’s surveillance.When disrupted, the body’s natural defenses begin to falter. “The circadian rhythm orchestrates how our tissues function, and how our immune system recognizes danger,” Sarkar said. “When that rhythm is disrupted, the consequences can be seriously dangerous.”To investigate these effects, the researchers used two groups of genetically engineered models that develop aggressive breast cancer. One group lived on a normal night-day schedule, while the other lived on a disrupted light cycle that threw off their internal clocks.The findings, published in Nature group journalwere striking.Typical models develop cancer around the 22-week marker. The circadian-disrupted group, however, showed signs of cancer much earlier — at almost 18 weeks. Tumors in circadian-disrupted models were also far more aggressive, and far more likely to spread to the lungs, a key indicator of poor outcomes in breast cancer patients.At the same time, disruption of the models’ internal clock suppressed immune defenses, creating a more hospitable environment for cancer growth. “It wasn’t just that tumors grew faster,” Sarkar said. “The immune system was actively restrained, creating more favorable conditions for cancer cells to survive and spread.”But the effects weren’t just limited to the tumors themselves. The researchers also found that long-term circadian disruption changed the makeup of healthy breast tissue, making it more vulnerable to cancer.“We observed clear changes in the morphology of the mammary glands, the milk-producing tissue of the breast,” Sarkar said. To understand how circadian disruptions affected healthy breast tissue and suppressed immune defenses, the researchers took a closer look inside the tumors.One molecule stood out: leukocyte immunoglobulin-like receptor B4 (LILRB4), a receptor already known to suppress immune responses in several cancers. Under normal conditions, LILRB4 helps prevent excessive inflammation and protects healthy tissue. In cancer, however, it can go into overdrive and become dangerous. Think of LILRB4 as the immune system’s “off switch.” “LILRB4 acts as an immune checkpoint,” Sarkar said. “When we targeted LILRB4, the tumor microenvironment became less immunosuppressive, and even under disrupted circadian conditions, we observed less cancer spread.” Disabling this immune checkpoint helped restore the immune system’s ability to fight back, suggesting a new therapeutic angle for treating aggressive breast cancers linked to circadian disruptions.“When we began to intervene and regulate LILRB4’s activity, we observed significantly less cancer metastasis and tumor growth,” Sarkar said. By experimentally linking circadian disruptions to breast cancer progression, the study opens new doors to targeted therapies for patients whose lifestyles or occupations place them at chronic circadian risk. “This study shows what can happen when our internal clock is repeatedly disrupted, and how we might begin to repair the damage,” Sarkar said.It also offers some of the strongest evidence that circadian disruption doesn’t just correlate with cancer risk, it can actively drive cancer progression. “The study reframes sleep and timing as powerful players in cancer progression and treatment,” Sarkar said. And in a world that actively runs around the clock, the implications extend far beyond the laboratory. An estimated 12 to 35 percent of Americans work irregular schedules, including night and rotating shifts.“A significant portion of the population works night or rotating shifts,” Sarkar said. “This makes understanding the impact of circadian disruptions on cancer risk incredibly important.” The research team’s next big project is to investigate how the effects of chronic circadian disruptions might be reversed in humans, with the aim of improving health outcomes for night-shift workers and others with irregular sleep schedules, like flight attendants and frequent travelers.“Our next goal is to better understand how we can reverse the effects of circadian disruption and help advance human health with a real-world impact,” Sarkar said. Cancer may keep time — but with monumental discoveries like these, scientists are learning how to take control of the clock.Source-Eurekalert