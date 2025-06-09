About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Medindia
Medindia
When Sleep Breaks the Heart: How Restless Nights Fuel Jealousy

by Naina Bhargava on Jun 9 2025 10:41 AM

Poor sleep fuels jealousy in people with insecure relationship attachment.

Poor sleep quality is linked to relationship insecurity, which in turn influences how much sleep affects daily experiences of jealousy, with this pattern observed in findings led by the University of Southern California and to be presented at the SLEEP 2025 annual meeting (1 Trusted Source
Sleep Quality and Social Interaction: The Moderating Role of Attachment Style

Go to source).

Anxious Attachment and Sleep Quality

Results show that anxious attachment, which involves difficulties with trust and low self-esteem in relationships, was related to poorer sleep quality. The study also found that poor sleep quality was associated with more daily feelings of jealousy, but this effect was only significant for those with high levels of attachment anxiety.

“Interestingly, poor sleep wasn’t uniformly related to all negative socioemotional outcomes,” said Giovanni Alvarado, lead author and doctoral candidate at Montana State University in Bozeman, Montana. “This suggests that attachment style might shape which emotions are most affected by sleep quality.”


Recommended Sleep for Better Health

According to the American Academy of Sleep Medicine (AASM), sleep is essential to health. The AASM recommends that adults should sleep 7 or more hours per night on a regular basis to promote optimal health. In addition to adequate duration, healthy sleep requires good quality, appropriate timing and regularity, and the absence of sleep disturbances or disorders. The study involved 68 young adults who completed questionnaires about sleep and relationships. They also completed daily self-reports capturing experiences of social emotions and behaviors over a two-week period.


Understanding Emotional Vulnerability and Sleep Deprivation

According to Alvarado, the study underscores the complex link between sleep and relationships.

“People with anxious attachment, or those who struggle with insecurity in relationships, may be especially vulnerable to feelings of envy and jealousy when they’re sleep deprived,” said Alvarado. “This helps us understand why some individuals may have more difficulty navigating social situations when they’re tired and could inform more targeted interventions that consider an individual’s relationship style when addressing sleep issues.”

Reference:
  1. Sleep Quality and Social Interaction: The Moderating Role of Attachment Style - (https://academic.oup.com/sleep/article/48/Supplement_1/A74/8134765)

Source-Eurekalert
