About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia
Advertisement

When Skin Speaks for the Gut: New Clues to Childhood Esophageal Inflammation

by Colleen Fleiss on Jun 7 2025 5:32 PM

Eosinophilic esophagitis is a chronic allergic inflammation affecting the esophagus in children and adults.

When Skin Speaks for the Gut: New Clues to Childhood Esophageal Inflammation
A pioneering study conducted by researchers at National Jewish Health indicates that the skin could act as a biomarker for eosinophilic esophagitis (EoE), a chronic allergic condition affecting the esophagus in children. These findings offer doctors a promising, non-invasive method to diagnose EoE through the use of skin tape.
This study by Elena Goleva, PhD and Donald Y. Leung, MD, PhD of National Jewish Health, in collaboration with Seema Aceves, MD, PhD, at the University of California San Diego, focused on ceramides — lipid molecules essential for maintaining the skin’s protective barrier. Results, now published in the Journal of Allergy and Clinical Immunology(Opens in a new window), demonstrate that the skin of children with EoE but without atopic dermatitis (eczema) show significant deficits in long-chain and ultralong-chain ceramides compared to healthy controls.

Eosinophilic Esophagitis (EoE)
Eosinophilic Esophagitis (EoE)
Eosinophilic esophagitis (EoE) / allergic esophagitis / esophagus allergy is an allergic inflammatory condition of the esophagus that is precipitated by allergens. Treatment is available for the condition.

EoE Linked to Skin Ceramide Deficits

“This research provides the first evidence that skin barrier lipid abnormalities exist in EoE, even in the absence of visible skin disease,” said Dr. Goleva. “Our findings support the idea of a unified epithelial barrier dysfunction underlying allergic diseases of both the skin and the esophagus.”

EoE is an inflammatory, food allergen–driven disease characterized by immune-mediated damage to the esophageal lining. It is often seen in patients with other allergic conditions such as eczema and food allergies. However, no reliable surrogate non-invasive markers currently exist for identifying EoE risk — particularly in children without overt skin symptoms.

“This study paves the way for using non-invasive skin tape stripping as a potential diagnostic or screening tool for EoE—eliminating the need for endoscopy,” said Dr. Leung. “By analyzing skin lipid profiles, we may be able to detect epithelial vulnerability before symptoms appear. If validated, this simple skin test could revolutionize how we diagnose and monitor eosinophilic esophagitis.”

Eczema: Miracles with Homeopathy
Eczema: Miracles with Homeopathy
Eczema is a chronic inflammatory skin disease characterized by severe itching, redness, scaling and crusting. Homoeopathy can cure eczema.
The research team used advanced lipidomics analysis via liquid chromatography with tandem mass spectrometry on skin samples collected via tape strips from the forearms of study participants.

The results underscore the possibility that EoE and eczema — while manifesting in different tissues, share a common origin in defective lipid metabolism and epithelial barrier dysfunction. This new research has broader implications for treating and monitoring allergic diseases in childhood.

Advertisement
Quiz on Allergy
Quiz on Allergy
Every season can be an allergy season, depending on what you're allergic to. - Clara ...
Source-Eurekalert
Digestive Tract Ulcers Symptom Evaluation
Digestive Tract Ulcers Symptom Evaluation
A break in the mucus membrane lining of the digestive tract results in ulcers.

Recommended Readings
Latest Research News
View All
Advertisement

Home

Consult

e-Book

Articles

News

Calculators

Drugs

Directories

Education

Consumer

Professional