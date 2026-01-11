When Hair Loss Becomes Political: South Korea’s Baldness Debate

Will South Korea expand health insurance to cover hair loss after the president calls baldness a “matter of survival”?
South Korean President Lee Jae-myung has stirred a nationwide debate after urging officials to consider expanding national health insurance coverage to include treatment for hair loss, describing baldness as a “matter of survival” in modern society. Speaking during a recent policy briefing, Lee asked government officials to review whether hair loss should be treated as a medical condition rather than merely a cosmetic concern. “Isn’t hair loss part of a disease?” he asked, noting that many young people are already using hair loss medications. He questioned whether placing such treatments under the national insurance umbrella could help reduce costs and ease financial pressure on patients.
TOP INSIGHT
South Korean President #LeeJaeMyung has directed officials to review expanding national #healthinsurance to cover #hairlosstreatment, calling baldness a “matter of survival” in a push to address generational disparities and social stigma. #SouthKorea #HairLoss #Baldness
Current Coverage and Government PositionAt present, South Korea’s national health insurance system covers hair loss treatment only when it is caused by specific medical conditions such as alopecia areata. Common hereditary or male-pattern baldness is excluded from coverage.
South Korean Minister of Health and Welfare Jeong Eun-kyeong clarified that genetic hair loss is not considered life-threatening and therefore does not qualify for insurance benefits. “Hereditary hair loss has a weak association with medical treatment and is widely viewed as a cosmetic issue,” she explained.
Lee Pushes for a Policy RethinkPresident Lee challenged this long-standing distinction, arguing that social perceptions around hair loss have evolved. “Hair loss was once considered cosmetic, but now it’s increasingly seen as a survival issue,” he said, referring to social pressure, self-esteem concerns, and potential discrimination in employment and daily life.
He suggested that if the financial burden of universal coverage is too high, the government could consider placing limits on treatment frequency or total insurance payouts. Lee also extended the discussion to obesity, asking officials whether drug-based treatments for obesity were being adequately reviewed under the current insurance framework.
Common Types of Hair Loss and Their CausesHair loss () can occur in several forms, depending on its cause and pattern. Androgenetic alopecia, commonly known as male or female pattern baldness, is the most widespread type and is usually genetic and progressive.
Alopecia areata is an autoimmune condition in which the immune system attacks hair follicles, leading to sudden patchy hair loss and, in severe cases, complete scalp or body hair loss. Telogen effluvium is typically temporary and occurs when stress, illness, hormonal changes, or nutritional deficiencies push large numbers of hair follicles into a resting phase, causing excessive shedding.
Traction alopecia results from prolonged tension on hair due to tight hairstyles, while scarring (cicatricial) alopecia involves permanent hair loss caused by inflammation or damage that destroys hair follicles. Each type differs in severity, reversibility, and treatment approach, making accurate diagnosis essential.
“There may be young people who feel it’s unfair that they pay insurance premiums but cannot receive benefits for conditions that directly affect their lives,” the president added.
Policy Review UnderwayFollowing Lee’s directive, the Ministry of Health and Welfare has begun examining the feasibility of expanding coverage for hair loss treatments. According to reports by The Chosun Daily, the review will assess medical necessity, cost implications, and potential public backlash.
This is not the first time Lee has raised the issue. During his unsuccessful 2022 presidential campaign, he pledged to include hair loss treatment under national insurance—a promise that critics at the time dismissed as populist.
Hair Loss and Discrimination ConcernsThe debate has also revived discussions around discrimination faced by bald men in South Korea. In 2018, the National Human Rights Commission of Korea intervened in a case where a job applicant claimed he was denied employment due to baldness.
While the company involved denied wrongdoing, the commission concluded that baldness was likely a key factor in the hiring decision, noting that the applicant had been asked to wear a wig during his interview. The commission ruled that discrimination based on baldness violates the right to equality, stating that baldness is a natural condition beyond an individual’s control.
A Broader Social ConversationLee’s remarks have triggered widespread public discussion on where the line should be drawn between cosmetic and medical care, and whether national insurance should adapt to changing social realities. Supporters argue that covering hair loss treatment could reduce stigma and promote mental well-being, while critics warn of rising healthcare costs and question whether limited public funds should be used for non-life-threatening conditions.
As the government review continues, the proposal underscores a broader shift in how health, appearance, and social equity are being redefined in South Korea—where even hair loss is now being framed as a public policy issue rather than a private concern.
References:
- Hair loss - Symptoms and causes - (https://www.mayoclinic.org/diseases-conditions/hair-loss/symptoms-causes/syc-20372926)