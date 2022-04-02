About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

When Does Stroke Risk Increase After COVID-19 Diagnosis?

by Dr Jayashree on February 4, 2022 at 10:53 PM
Font : A-A+

When Does Stroke Risk Increase After COVID-19 Diagnosis?

Stroke risk among older adults diagnosed with COVID-19 was highest within the first three days of diagnosis, according to preliminary research to be presented at the American Stroke Association's International Stroke Conference 2022.

"Stroke following the diagnosis of COVID-19 is a possible complication of COVID-19 that patients and clinicians should be aware of," said Quanhe Yang, Ph.D., lead study author and senior scientist in the Division for Heart Disease and Stroke Prevention at the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in Atlanta.

Advertisement


Stroke is the 5th leading cause of death in the U.S. It is a medical emergency that occurs when a blood vessel to the brain becomes blocked or bursts, preventing oxygen and nutrients from reaching the brain.

Stroke is a major cause of long-term disability. Rapid treatment is critical to prevent brain damage or death, so it is important to recognize the warning signs of stroke and the correct action. The abbreviation F.A.S.T. stands for face drooping, arm weakness, speech difficulty, time to call 9-1-1.
Advertisement

Previous studies have examined the risk of stroke among adults with COVID-19; however, findings were inconsistent, and few focused specifically on older adults, who are at greater risk of stroke.

This study examined the risk of ischemic stroke, which is a stroke due to a blocked blood vessel, among older adults diagnosed with COVID-19 by examining the health records of 37,379 Medicare beneficiaries ages 65 and older.

The patients were diagnosed with COVID-19 between April 1, 2020, through February 28, 2021, and were hospitalized for stroke from January 1, 2019, through February 28, 2021.

Stroke hospitalizations could occur before or after the diagnosis of COVID-19, however, those that occurred 7 days before diagnosis or 28 days after diagnosis served as a control period.

The participants were, on average, 80 years old when diagnosed with COVID-19, and 57% were women. More than 75% were non-Hispanic white adults; more than 10% were non-Hispanic Black adults; less than 10% were Hispanic adults, and the remainder were adults from other racial or ethnic groups.

The study compared stroke risk in the days immediately before and after COVID-19 diagnosis to the risk during the other days of the study or the control period.

The results showed that the greatest risk of stroke occurred during the first three days after COVID-19 diagnosis - 10 times higher than during the control period.

Following the first three days after COVID-19 diagnosis, the stroke risk quickly declined yet remained higher compared to the control period.

The lowest stroke risk occurred after 15-28 days when the risk of stroke was 9% higher than during the control period.

A younger subset of participants, those ages 65-74 years old, had a greater risk of stroke after COVID-19 diagnosis, compared to those ages 85 and older, and among those without a history of stroke. There were no differences in stroke risk related to sex, or race and ethnicity.

The American Heart Association and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention support COVID-19 vaccination including boosters is the best way to reduce the risk of COVID-19 infection and to prevent severe disease or death, especially among people with cardiovascular disease or other medical conditions.

The study's limitations include the possibility of misclassification from the use of Medicare real-time preliminary claims, and the dates of COVID-19 diagnosis may be incorrect due to limited test availability, particularly early in the pandemic.

Later, COVID-19 testing of hospitalized patients became standard, which may have contributed to the finding of a greater risk of stroke in the days immediately following a COVID-19 diagnosis. Finally, the study's results may not apply to adults who are not beneficiaries in Medicare's fee-for-service system.



Source: Medindia
Advertisement
<< How to Reduce the Likelihood of Delivering a Premature Baby...
Heart Attack Declines Cognitive Skills Faster in a Year >>

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Red Wine Holds
Red Wine Holds "Played Protective Effects" against COVID-19
World Cancer Day 2022: Close the Care Gap
World Cancer Day 2022: Close the Care Gap
Yoga Practices may Help Prevent Migraine Headaches
Yoga Practices may Help Prevent Migraine Headaches
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Bell´s Palsy Diet Lifestyle and Heart Disease Mitral Valve Stenosis And Mitral Valve Replacement Congenital Heart Disease Stress and the Gender Divide Stroke Facts Stroke Hyperventilation Aphasia How to Deal with a Stroke 

Recommended Reading
How to Deal with a Stroke
How to Deal with a Stroke
Stroke is a brain attack, which occurs when the blood supply to the brain is interrupted. It ......
Stroke
Stroke
Stroke can cause permanent disability and it is important to recognize its early warning signs to .....
Transient Ischemic Attack
Transient Ischemic Attack
Transient Ischemic Attack is a mini stroke caused due to interruption in the blood supply to the ......
Eating Grapes May Cut Down the Risk of Heart Attack and Stroke
Eating Grapes May Cut Down the Risk of Heart Attack and Stroke
A new study suggests that grapes decrease cholesterol, a fat-like substance that can clog blood ......
Aphasia
Aphasia
Aphasia is a condition where the patient has a language disorder. The patient has problems with comp...
Congenital Heart Disease
Congenital Heart Disease
Heart diseases that are present at birth are called “ Congenital heart diseases”....
Hyperventilation
Hyperventilation
Hyperventilation occurs when a person breathes in excess to the body’s requirement....
Mitral Valve Stenosis And Mitral Valve Replacement
Mitral Valve Stenosis And Mitral Valve Replacement
Mitral valve replacement is a surgical heart procedure to correct either the narrowing (stenosis) or...
Stress and the Gender Divide
Stress and the Gender Divide
Stress has become entwined in the current lifestyle of a young working couple and has resulted in th...

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close
open close
ASK A DOCTOR ONLINE
I have read and I do accept terms of use - Telemedicine

Advantage Medindia: FREE subscription for 'Personalised Health & Wellness website with consultation' (Value Rs.300/-)