When Childhood Trauma Leaves a Mark for Life

A research team from the Department of Pediatrics and Adolescent Medicine at the School of Clinical Medicine, LKS Faculty of Medicine, University of Hong Kong (HKUMed), has carried out a landmark study establishing a causal( )Using advanced genomic analysis, the researchers examined neuropsychiatric data from more than 500,000 individuals alongside CM data from over 140,000 cases. Their analysis revealed that individuals who experienced childhood maltreatment have nearly a fivefold higher lifetime risk of developing schizophrenia.The study also showed thatThese findings provide strong scientific evidence to support the development of more targeted early intervention and prevention strategies for vulnerable children. The research was published in TheTheThe situation in Hong Kong is also cause for concern. According to the Social Welfare Department, newly reported CM cases surged from 940 in 2020 to 1,504 in 2024, representing a 60% increase.Research indicates that maltreated children are more prone to social interaction difficulties, attention deficits, and disruptive or aggressive behaviors during development. However, these early warning signs are often overlooked.Failure to identify or intervene promptly can allow problems to escalate, potentially deteriorating into severe mental disorders and imposing a substantial healthcare and economic burden on society. Against this backdrop, Hong Kong’s upcoming implementation of the Mandatory Reporting of Child Abuse Ordinance in January 2026 underscores the urgent need for enhanced child protection measures.By integrating large-scale genomic datasets from the UK Biobank and the Psychiatric Genomics Consortium, the research team analyzed neuropsychiatric data from up to 500,000 individuals and CM data from over 140,000 people. This effort successfully established a causal link between CM and multiple neuropsychiatric disorders, while identifying key risk factors and genetic marks associated with increased susceptibility to such disorders.The findings revealed thatAt the biological level, the study discovered that CM leaves epigenetic markers on the genome known as ‘DNA methylation’.These markers, which can be influenced by environmental factors, lifestyle habits, and even psychological stress, represent long-term epigenetic scars triggered by CM. Among thousands of such markers, researchers pinpointed ten genetic locations near nine critical genes.Notably,This finding suggests that CM may affect some of the same biological pathways that are involved in both neuropsychiatric disorders and neurodegenerative diseases.Dr Brian Chung Hon-yin, Clinical Associate Professor, Department of Pediatrics and Adolescent Medicine, School of Clinical Medicine, HKUMed, explained, ‘Conventional studies rely primarily on long-term follow-ups and questionnaires, which are susceptible to confounding factors, such as one’s environment and social background.These confounders make it challenging to accurately evaluate the long-term impacts of CM, leading to a lack of strong evidence for policy-making and clinical intervention. Our team is the first to employ genomic and epigenomic methods, using a hypothesis-free approach to analyze how CM influences the brain and gene expression, thereby identifying opportunities for intervention and providing a foundation for prevention and treatment.’Dr Chung added, ‘Our research demonstrates thatwe aim to develop early biomarker screening for high-risk populations in the future and even explore novel therapeutic targets for drug development to reduce disease risk at the source.This study serves as an important first step. Moving forward, we will apply the same rigorous methodology to systematically examine a broader spectrum of early-life adversities such as abuse, neglect, and family dysfunction to comprehensively analyze their overall harm and long-term impact, ultimately seeking to drive societal awareness and action on the profound effects of early-life adversities on mental health.’Professor Cheung Yiu-fai, Chairperson of the same department, commented, ‘This study clearly demonstrates that genomic medicine is no longer confined to rare diseases. By applying the rigorous Mendelian randomization method, which is ranked just below randomized controlled trials in the evidence hierarchy, our genomics team hasThis research represents a paradigm shift in the field, and highlights the potential of genomics to deliver robust, actionable insights to address complex challenges in pediatrics and public health.’The study further revealed that the impact of CM extends beyond direct psychological harm. It increases neuropsychiatric risk through three mediating factors: addiction-related behaviors (such as smoking initiation, prolonged screen time, and substance abuse), cognitive traits (like executive functioning, intelligence, and risk tolerance), and socioeconomic factors, such as educational attainment.Dr Chung explained, ‘While the influence of these factors varies across different neuropsychiatric disorders, they are all modifiable. Interventions aimed at improving behaviors, enhancing cognitive ability, and providing educational support during development can effectively lower the risk. However, the long-term epigenetic markers left by CM are near genes associated with neurodegenerative diseases, and may be difficult to reverse. Therefore, preventing CM remains the most fundamental strategy for protecting children.’Source-Eurekalert