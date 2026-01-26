When Bone Becomes Gold: Elton John’s Most Personal Art

Displaying a gold-framed pendant made from bone, Elton John reveals a startling detail from surgery—one that leads into a story far deeper than expected.

Inside Elton John’s Most Unexpected Medical Request

Gold, Bone, and a Message That Endures

A legend known for his flamboyant style and enduring hits, has unveiled one of the most unusual pieces of jewelry in recent memory: his own kneecaps, transformed into bespoke gold jewelry. The music legend discusses the highly unconventional pieces in his new short documentary film produced by the World Gold Council, which explores the meaning and cultural significance of gold. At age 78, after undergoing double knee replacement surgery, he asked his surgeon if he could keep the removed kneecaps — a request that initially surprised medical staff. Rather than letting them be discarded, Elton commissioned designer Theo Fennell to turn them into wearable art. The process was highly unusual: Fennell and his team "baked" the kneecaps to dry them out — which made the bone porous like pumice stone — then coated and polished them before encasing them in gold. The result? Two striking pieces of jewelry. The larger right kneecap became a pendant whose chain links are modelled on bone shapes. On the reverse is a Latin inscription translating roughly as "I will no longer bow to any man" — a wry nod to Elton's missing kneecaps and his long, defiant career. Because the left kneecap was smaller and more damaged, it became a brooch. Despite the unconventional materials, Elton believes both pieces are "timeless" and destined to last for centuries. The film Touched By Gold uses this deeply personal story to tie together Elton's lifelong fascination with gold — whether in jewelry, costumes, or artistic symbolism — and broader themes of creativity and human expression. It premiered in September 2025 and has drawn both surprise and admiration from fans and art observers alike. By reframing a medical necessity into something meaningful and artistic, Elton John has once again sparked conversation on how personal history and material culture can combine in unexpected ways. Source-Medindia