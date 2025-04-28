What`s Holding Back Virtual Reality in Dental Training?

While virtual reality-haptics is promising for dental education, technical, financial, and cultural barriers limit its widespread implementation.

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

Insights from the global education survey on the use of VR-haptics in dental education



Go to source Trusted Source

Did You Know?

Over one-third of dental educators say current virtual reality-haptic simulators lack the precision needed to effectively train students for real-life procedures, and nearly 30% cite cost as a major barrier to adoption. #medindia #virtualreality #dentaleducation #haptictechnology’

Over one-third of dental educators say current virtual reality-haptic simulators lack the precision needed to effectively train students for real-life procedures, and nearly 30% cite cost as a major barrier to adoption. #medindia #virtualreality #dentaleducation #haptictechnology’

Barriers Related to Technology and Cost

Insights from the global education survey on the use of VR-haptics in dental education - (https://www.frontiersin.org/journals/dental-medicine/articles/10.3389/fdmed.2025.1576646/full)

Strong interest exists in using virtual reality combined with force feedback for dental training, but major challenges are preventing it from becoming widespread. Led by the University of Eastern Finland and published in, a global survey of 156 institutions highlights these issues ().Combining virtual reality with force feedback, VR-haptic technology is becoming more and more common in dental education where it complements traditional preclinical hand skill training methods. The aim of the present study was to understand dental educators' perceptions and needs regarding the acceptability and application of VR-haptics in dental education, as well as to gather suggestions for system improvements.Over a third of 387 respondents (35%) cited technical limitations in current systems, such as insufficient haptic, which undermine skill transfer to real patient care.were another major hurdle, with 28% of institutions struggling to afford devices, leading to shortages and limited student access.Resistance to change also persists: 24% noted low acceptance among educators and students, driven by disruptions to traditional teaching methods. Additionally, 13% highlighted time-intensive curriculum adaptations and training requirements as critical obstacles.To address these challenges, the authors recommend further hardware and software development, seeking cost-reduction innovations, and providing targeted faculty training to demonstrate VR-haptics’ educational benefits. They point out that future success hinges on multidisciplinary collaboration—particularly among restorative dentistry, prosthodontics, and endodontics—to develop realistic, discipline-specific training scenarios.Source-Medindia