About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia
Advertisement

What's Holding Back Virtual Reality in Dental Training?

by Naina Bhargava on Apr 28 2025 10:39 AM
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

While virtual reality-haptics is promising for dental education, technical, financial, and cultural barriers limit its widespread implementation.

What`s Holding Back Virtual Reality in Dental Training?
Strong interest exists in using virtual reality combined with force feedback for dental training, but major challenges are preventing it from becoming widespread. Led by the University of Eastern Finland and published in Frontiers in Dental Medicine, a global survey of 156 institutions highlights these issues (1 Trusted Source
Insights from the global education survey on the use of VR-haptics in dental education

Go to source).
Combining virtual reality with force feedback, VR-haptic technology is becoming more and more common in dental education where it complements traditional preclinical hand skill training methods. The aim of the present study was to understand dental educators' perceptions and needs regarding the acceptability and application of VR-haptics in dental education, as well as to gather suggestions for system improvements.

Twitter can Help Improve Dental Education
Twitter can Help Improve Dental Education
Twitter can be a useful learning tool in dental education, but there were some barriers. Therefore, further research would help in refining Twitter's use and improve its efficacy in dental education.

Barriers Related to Technology and Cost

Over a third of 387 respondents (35%) cited technical limitations in current systems, such as insufficient haptic precision and restricted procedural options, which undermine skill transfer to real patient care. Financial constraints were another major hurdle, with 28% of institutions struggling to afford devices, leading to shortages and limited student access.

Resistance to change also persists: 24% noted low acceptance among educators and students, driven by disruptions to traditional teaching methods. Additionally, 13% highlighted time-intensive curriculum adaptations and training requirements as critical obstacles.

To address these challenges, the authors recommend further hardware and software development, seeking cost-reduction innovations, and providing targeted faculty training to demonstrate VR-haptics’ educational benefits. They point out that future success hinges on multidisciplinary collaboration—particularly among restorative dentistry, prosthodontics, and endodontics—to develop realistic, discipline-specific training scenarios.

The Impact of Artificial Intelligence(AI) on Modern Dentistry
The Impact of Artificial Intelligence(AI) on Modern Dentistry
Explore how artificial intelligence revolutionizes diagnostics, treatment planning, patient care, and various dental specialties, offering unprecedented accuracy and efficiency in dental practices.
Reference:
  1. Insights from the global education survey on the use of VR-haptics in dental education - (https://www.frontiersin.org/journals/dental-medicine/articles/10.3389/fdmed.2025.1576646/full)

Source-Medindia
VR Haptic Simulators Boost Dental Students' Skills & Confidence
VR Haptic Simulators Boost Dental Students' Skills & Confidence
VR haptic simulators before hands-on practice improves dental students' manual skills, confidence, and reduces stress in endodontic training.
Enhanced Virtual Reality Walking With Tactile Senses
Enhanced Virtual Reality Walking With Tactile Senses
Learn about how synchronized foot vibrations and different postures enhance the virtual walking experience in VR for rehabilitation users.

Recommended Readings
Latest Dental News
View All
Advertisement

Home

Consult

e-Book

Articles

News

Calculators

Drugs

Directories

Education

Consumer

Professional