What You Eat May Help Shape Your Personality: Study

said Matthew Lee Smith, associate professor in the Department of Environmental and Occupational Health and one of the researchers on the study.The research team studied the correlation between mental energy (ME), mental fatigue (MF), physical energy (PE), physical fatigue (PF) and the gut microbiome. It found that bacteria and metabolome associated with metabolism were associated with either mental or physical energy, while bacteria associated with inflammation were associated with mental or physical fatigue.said Ali Boolani, associate professor in the Department of Physical Therapy at Clarkson University and lead author on the study.is a known problem that contributes to poor work and school performance and can be attributed to many diseases and disorders among middle-aged and older adults, but it is a poorly understood problem.When someone says they are fatigued, more often than not it is chalked up to a lack of energy. However, more recent evidence has shown that the two are not as connected, as we have previously been led to believe.One area that has been shown to contribute to fatigue is nutrition, or a lack thereof. Food is the biggest source of energy for individuals and a healthy diet can help to combat some of the pitfalls associated with fatigue. However, it is not the only factor.The research team studied a subset of individuals from a larger study that investigated the gut microbiome. Participants completed a brief survey that was used to identify potential correlations between gut microbiota and mental and physical energy and fatigue.They found that the four traits, ME, MF, PE and PF have unique, but overlapping gut bacteria profiles, suggesting a need to further explore the role of gut microbiota to understand long-standing feelings of energy and fatigue.Smith said.he said.In addition to Smith and Boolani, the research team includes Lauri Byerley, Christopher Taylor and Meng Lou from Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center, New Orleans; Courtney Christopher, Hector Castro and Shawn Campagna from University of Tennessee, Knoxville; Kristin Ondorak and Karyn Gallivan from American Public University System; and Scot E. Dowd from Molecular Research LP.Smith said.Source: Eurekalert