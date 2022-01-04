About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

What You Eat May Help Shape Your Personality: Study

by Hannah Joy on April 1, 2022 at 3:45 PM
Font : A-A+

What You Eat May Help Shape Your Personality: Study

Bacteria and metabolomes present in the gut vary depending on what you eat and can shape your personality traits.

A recent study that includes researchers at the Texas A&M University School of Public Health has taken a step toward showing there may be some truth to the old adage "you are what you eat."

Advertisement


The study, which was published recently in the journal Nutrients, suggests there are distinct bacteria and metabolomes associated with each personality trait.

"This reinforces many of the public health concepts related to nutrition and health," said Matthew Lee Smith, associate professor in the Department of Environmental and Occupational Health and one of the researchers on the study.
Advertisement

"Gut microbiome may be influencing the way you are, not just the way you are today. These findings are more suggestive than definitive, but they have contributed to our understanding of what gut health can do and how it makes people feel."

The research team studied the correlation between mental energy (ME), mental fatigue (MF), physical energy (PE), physical fatigue (PF) and the gut microbiome. It found that bacteria and metabolome associated with metabolism were associated with either mental or physical energy, while bacteria associated with inflammation were associated with mental or physical fatigue.

"What you eat determines the bacteria and the microbiome in your gut," said Ali Boolani, associate professor in the Department of Physical Therapy at Clarkson University and lead author on the study. "With this study, we have made an exploratory link between a person's microbiome and their mood."

Fatigue is a known problem that contributes to poor work and school performance and can be attributed to many diseases and disorders among middle-aged and older adults, but it is a poorly understood problem.

When someone says they are fatigued, more often than not it is chalked up to a lack of energy. However, more recent evidence has shown that the two are not as connected, as we have previously been led to believe.

Fatigue and energy are distinct moods, not necessarily opposites of one another.

One area that has been shown to contribute to fatigue is nutrition, or a lack thereof. Food is the biggest source of energy for individuals and a healthy diet can help to combat some of the pitfalls associated with fatigue. However, it is not the only factor.

The research team studied a subset of individuals from a larger study that investigated the gut microbiome. Participants completed a brief survey that was used to identify potential correlations between gut microbiota and mental and physical energy and fatigue.

They found that the four traits, ME, MF, PE and PF have unique, but overlapping gut bacteria profiles, suggesting a need to further explore the role of gut microbiota to understand long-standing feelings of energy and fatigue.

"We know that energy and fatigue can be influenced by so many things like what you eat, your physical activity, your sleep, your chronic conditions or the medications you take for these conditions," Smith said. "Understanding how nutrition and malnutrition are linked to fatigue and energy is important because falls, chronic fatigue and low-energy can diminish the health and quality of life for older adults living with chronic conditions."

"I think part of the fun here is looking at some of these relationships and being able to better see this interplay and how what you eat can influence these things," he said.

In addition to Smith and Boolani, the research team includes Lauri Byerley, Christopher Taylor and Meng Lou from Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center, New Orleans; Courtney Christopher, Hector Castro and Shawn Campagna from University of Tennessee, Knoxville; Kristin Ondorak and Karyn Gallivan from American Public University System; and Scot E. Dowd from Molecular Research LP.

"This study is a strong example of team science with a multidisciplinary collection of scholars," Smith said. "The team represents physical therapy, biology, physiology, chemistry, microbiology and public health. This gives multiple perspectives that can work collectively to interpret and report scientific findings."



Source: Eurekalert
Advertisement

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Mosquitoes can become Smart Enough to Sense Insect Repellents — Here's How
Mosquitoes can become Smart Enough to Sense Insect Repellents — Here's How
Omicron Variant of COVID-19
Omicron Variant of COVID-19
How to Manage the No-Mask Anxiety Amidst COVID-19 Post-Pandemic?
How to Manage the No-Mask Anxiety Amidst COVID-19 Post-Pandemic?
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.


Recommended Reading
You Are What You Eat - Editors of Gastroenterology, the US-Based Journal, Confirm
You Are What You Eat - Editors of Gastroenterology, the US-Based Journal, Confirm
In the past two decades, people have witnessed a marked expansion of research into how food and ......
BiteCounter: Keep a Track of What You Eat
BiteCounter: Keep a Track of What You Eat
Those who are worried over the quantity of food that they are eating can now track their eating ......
Arsenic Overload Can Be Prevented Depending On What You Eat
Arsenic Overload Can Be Prevented Depending On What You Eat
Millions of people worldwide are exposed to arsenic from contaminated water. ...
What You Eat Could Impact Your Memory
What You Eat Could Impact Your Memory
Cholecystokinin (CCK), a novel satiety hormone, if present at higher levels could decrease a ......

Most Popular on Medindia

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants Selfie Addiction Calculator Noscaphene (Noscapine) How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips Drug Interaction Checker Drug - Food Interactions A-Z Drug Brands in India Sanatogen Daily Calorie Requirements Accident and Trauma Care

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close
open close
ASK A DOCTOR ONLINE
I have read and I do accept terms of use - Telemedicine

Advantage Medindia: FREE subscription for 'Personalised Health & Wellness website with consultation' (Value Rs.300/-)