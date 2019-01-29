medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Diet & Nutrition News

What You Eat Could Impact Your Memory

by Iswarya on  January 29, 2019 at 11:57 AM Diet & Nutrition News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Higher levels of novel satiety hormone could reduce a person's likelihood of developing Alzheimer's disease, reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in the journal Neurobiology of Aging.
What You Eat Could Impact Your Memory
What You Eat Could Impact Your Memory

You may be familiar with the saying, "You are what you eat," but did you know the food you eat could impact your memory?

Using data from the Alzheimer's Disease Neuroimaging Initiative (ADNI), the researchers looked at the satiety hormone, Cholecystokinin (CCK), in 287 people. CCK is found in both the small intestines and the brain. In the small intestines, CCK allows for the absorption of fats and proteins. In the brain, CCK is located in the hippocampus, which is the memory-forming region of the brain, Willette said.

The researchers found for individuals who have higher CCK levels, their chance of having mild cognitive impairment, a precursor state to Alzheimer's disease, or Alzheimer's disease decreased by 65 percent. "It will hopefully help to shed further light on how satiety hormones in the blood and brain affect brain function," Willette said.

Why CCK?

Alexandra Plagman, lead author and graduate student in nutritional science, said they chose to focus on CCK because it is highly expressed in memory formation. The researchers wanted to see if there was any significance between levels of CCK and levels of memory and gray matter in the hippocampus and other important areas.

They also looked p-tau and tau proteins, which are thought to be toxic to the brain, to see how these might impact CCK and memory. They found that as tau levels increased, higher CCK was no longer related to less memory decline.

The researchers hope this study will encourage others to look into the nutritional aspect of diets, versus just looking at caloric intake. Plagman already is looking at how diet impacts an individual's CCK levels through researching fasting glucose and ketone bodies.

"By looking at the nutritional aspect, we can tell if a certain diet could prevent Alzheimer's disease or prevent progression of the disease," Plagman said.

"The regulation of when and how much we eat can have some association with how good our memory is," Willette added. "Bottom line: what we eat and what our body does with it affects our brain."

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

Recommended Reading

Diseases Related to Old Age

Ageing is referred to the accumulation of changes that brings a person closer to death.

High Blood Pressure in Later Life May Link to Alzheimer's Disease

High blood pressure (hypertension) in older people may increase signs of brain disease such as plaques and tangles linked to Alzheimer's disease, and brain lesions called infarcts.

Herpes - A Risk for Alzheimer's Disease

Link between Alzheimer's disease and herpes virus infection has been identified by a research team at the University of Manchester. The research suggests that herpes treatment with aggressive antiviral drugs may reduce the risk of dementia.

World Alzheimer's Day

World Alzheimer's Day is observed annually on 21st September around the world with the primary aim to raise awareness and challenge the common stigma that surrounds Alzheimer's related dementia.

7 Ways How Writing by Hand Improves Brain Power

Do you want to sharpen the way your brain works? Try writing by hand to sharpen your mind and increase your focus.

Brain Exercises to Improve Memory

An active brain can certainly help in improving memory by strengthening the connections between neural impulses in brain.

Foods to Improve Memory Power

Eating healthy nutritious foods can help improve memory power and prevent brain-related illness. Eat foods that have numerous health benefits for keeping your brain healthy.

Quick and Easy Ways to Memorize Things

If you think about how to train the brain, then you may also think if there are ways to improve memory. There are easy and quick ways to improve memory and effectively recall information.

Ways to Improve your Intelligence Quotient (IQ)

Intelligence quotient (IQ) is a psychological measure of human intelligence. Regular physical and mental exercise, social networking are ways to increase IQ.

More News on:

Brain Exercises to Improve Memory Foods to Improve Memory Power Ways to Improve your Intelligence Quotient (IQ) Quick and Easy Ways to Memorize Things 7 Ways How Writing by Hand Improves Brain Power 

What's New on Medindia

Calcium Rich Foods

Reasons to Choose Herbal Tea over Black Tea

Health Benefits of Ridge Gourd
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive