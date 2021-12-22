About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

What Triggers Stress in Children?

by Hannah Joy on December 22, 2021 at 2:53 PM
Font : A-A+

Highlights:
  • Stress can affect children in many ways and can be identified through physical and emotional symptoms
  • Physical symptoms include headache, stomach ache, teeth grinding, bedwetting, nail biting, nightmares
  • Emotional symptoms include temper tantrums, excessive crying for no reason, new fears, aggression, extreme clinginess to the parent, withdrawal, anxiety

What Triggers Stress in Children?

Children are also susceptible to stress just like adults. However, it might be difficult for them to express. Even small changes can impact a child's feelings of safety and security.

They may present with physical symptoms like:

Advertisement


  • Change in appetite
  • Headache
  • Bedwetting
  • Nightmares
  • Sleep disturbances
  • Stomach aches
  • Feeling cold
  • Teeth grinding
  • Nail biting
  • Sweaty palms and soles
Other physical symptoms with no actual physical illness

Emotional symptoms like:
  • Sudden change in attitude
  • Withdrawing from family and friends
  • Excessive crying for no reason
  • Difficulty in concentration
  • Extreme clinginess to the parent
  • Aggression
  • Anxiety
  • New found fears
  • Temper tantrums
Some of the commonly known triggers in children include:
  • Arrival of a new sibling
  • Change in routine
  • Unfamiliar situation
  • Delay in milestones
  • Pandemic - that stopped the world
  • Starting school
  • Changing schools
  • Learning difficulties
  • Conflict with friends
  • Bullying
  • Moving to a new location
  • Tight schedules leaving no time to play
  • Illness / Death of family members
  • Relationship issues between parents / Divorce
  • Financial problems in the family
  • Going through bodily changes (noticed mainly during adolescence)
  • Unable to cope with pressure from self / parent / peer / school
  • Illness or Hospitalization
If your child has had a stressful week and the anxiety goes away once things have calmed down, then it's normal. Children have their own methods of coping, but if the stress is significant, frequent, or doesn't go away, that's when it's time to seek help.

You can help your child by learning to recognize the signs of stress and teaching them healthy ways to deal with it. Children learn how to respond to stress as they grow and develop.



Source: IANS
Advertisement
<< Three Kids Die After Taking Cough Syrup

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Top Ten Healthy Winter Foods
Top Ten Healthy Winter Foods
Holiday Season May Be A Burden To Heart Health
Holiday Season May Be A Burden To Heart Health
Dental / Tooth Extraction
Dental / Tooth Extraction
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Palpitations And Arrhythmias Stress Relief Through Alternative Medicine Stress and the Gender Divide Andropause / Male Menopause Heart Attack- Lifestyle Risks Is Your Man Moody? Tired All The Time Women More Prone to Road Rage Quiz on Weight Loss Stress 

Recommended Reading
Effect of Mediterranean Diet or Mindfulness-Based Stress Reduction in Small-For-Gestational-Age (SGA) Birth Weights
Effect of Mediterranean Diet or Mindfulness-Based Stress Reduction in Small-For-Gestational-Age (SGA) Birth Weights
The risk for small-for-gestational-age (SGA) birth weights in newborns might be curbed down by the ....
Stress in Children Linked to Early Molar Teeth Eruption
Stress in Children Linked to Early Molar Teeth Eruption
Children from low-income families and those who experience greater adverse childhood experiences ......
Neighborhood Stressors Associated With Biological Stress in Children
Neighborhood Stressors Associated With Biological Stress in Children
Neighborhood stressors - the density of liquor or convenience stores, reports of violent crime - ......
Stress of Social Disadvantage is Increased by Genes for Some Children
Stress of Social Disadvantage is Increased by Genes for Some Children
The genetic make up of some children can contribute in amplifying the stress of harsh environments ....
Andropause / Male Menopause
Andropause / Male Menopause
Andropause or male menopause causing low libido in a man is due to decreasing level of male hormones...
Heart Attack- Lifestyle risks
Heart Attack- Lifestyle risks
Heart attack is the death of the heart muscle due to loss of blood supply. Simple guidelines to avoi...
Is Your Man Moody?
Is Your Man Moody?
Women get confused by the behavior of men in their lives. It is time they realize that men too have ...
Palpitations And Arrhythmias
Palpitations And Arrhythmias
Palpitations are unpleasant sensation of one’s own heartbeat....
Stress and the Gender Divide
Stress and the Gender Divide
Stress has become entwined in the current lifestyle of a young working couple and has resulted in th...
Tired All The Time
Tired All The Time
Tired All The Time (TATT) syndrome is not only about feeling of tired, however there are a host of o...
Women More Prone to Road Rage
Women More Prone to Road Rage
If you find your self getting mad and cursing under your breath while driving, you are a victim of r...

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2021

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close