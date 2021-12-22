What Triggers Stress in Children?

- Stress can affect children in many ways and can be identified through physical and emotional symptoms
Children are also susceptible to stress just like adults. However, it might be difficult for them to express. Even small changes can impact a child's feelings of safety and security.
They may present with physical symptoms like:
- Change in appetite
- Headache
- Bedwetting
- Nightmares
- Sleep disturbances
- Stomach aches
- Feeling cold
- Teeth grinding
- Nail biting
- Sweaty palms and soles
- Sudden change in attitude
- Withdrawing from family and friends
- Excessive crying for no reason
- Difficulty in concentration
- Extreme clinginess to the parent
- Aggression
- Anxiety
- New found fears
- Temper tantrums
- Arrival of a new sibling
- Change in routine
- Unfamiliar situation
- Delay in milestones
- Pandemic - that stopped the world
- Starting school
- Changing schools
- Learning difficulties
- Conflict with friends
- Bullying
- Moving to a new location
- Tight schedules leaving no time to play
- Illness / Death of family members
- Relationship issues between parents / Divorce
- Financial problems in the family
- Going through bodily changes (noticed mainly during adolescence)
- Unable to cope with pressure from self / parent / peer / school
- Illness or Hospitalization
You can help your child by learning to recognize the signs of stress and teaching them healthy ways to deal with it. Children learn how to respond to stress as they grow and develop.
Source: IANS