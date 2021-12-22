What Triggers Stress in Children?

Sudden change in attitude

Withdrawing from family and friends

Excessive crying for no reason

Difficulty in concentration

Extreme clinginess to the parent

Aggression

Anxiety

New found fears

Temper tantrums

Arrival of a new sibling

Change in routine

Unfamiliar situation

Delay in milestones

Pandemic - that stopped the world

Starting school

Changing schools

Learning difficulties

Conflict with friends

Bullying

Moving to a new location

Tight schedules leaving no time to play

Illness / Death of family members

Relationship issues between parents / Divorce

Financial problems in the family

Going through bodily changes (noticed mainly during adolescence)

Unable to cope with pressure from self / parent / peer / school

Illness or Hospitalization

If your child has had a stressful week and the anxiety goes away once things have calmed down, then it's normal. Children have their own methods of coping, but if the stress is significant, frequent, or doesn't go away, that's when it's time to seek help. You can help your child by learning to recognize the signs of stress and teaching them healthy ways to deal with it. Children learn how to respond to stress as they grow and develop.