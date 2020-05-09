by Colleen Fleiss on  September 5, 2020 at 11:54 PM Respiratory Disease News
What to Expect When Influenza Season Meets COVID-19?
Health expert revealed what to expect when influenza season overlaps with COVID-19 pandemic.

COVID-19 and seasonal influenza, the respiratory disorders are spread through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs, sneezes, or talks. They share similar symptoms — fever, cough, shortness of breath, fatigue, and muscle aches.

Dr. Robert Redfield, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, told this to the Associated Press: "This could be one of the worst seasons we've had from a public health perspective with COVID-19 and flu coming together. But it also could be one of the best flu seasons we've had."


What could make it the best flu season?

1. Wear masks, practice social distancing, proper handwashing, and stay home when sick will limit the spread of influenza and COVID-19.

2. Lower the risk for contracting flu by getting the influenza vaccine.

3. If you feel symptoms of flu or COVID-19 this fall and winter should call their physician first.

"We saw this in early February," said Dr. Mack Ruffin, chair of the Department of Family and Community Medicine at Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center. "Flu cases were heading upward, but as people started taking measures to prevent COVID-19, flu cases began to drop, so we know preventive measures will make a difference. What could make it the worst flu season? "If people get tired of wearing face masks and social distancing, it could create a worst-case scenario."

Source: Medindia

