by Anjanee Sharma on  February 12, 2021 at 7:34 PM Coronavirus News
What the CDC Found About Wearing Two Masks?
Recent research by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found that wearing a cloth mask on top of a surgical mask offers more protection against the COVID-19 virus. Tying knots on the ear loops of surgical masks to tighten it also provides extra protection.

Disposable masks are designed to stop the aerosol particles coming out of the wearer's mouth and also protect from splashes, not to offer a perfect seal. This results in the sides hanging loose and open. Therefore, the CDC advises making sure the mask fits snugly against your face and choosing a mask with at least two layers for optimal protection.

The study simulated coughs and breathing and investigated how different masks (no mask, a cloth mask, and a surgical mask) worked to block aerosol particles. In addition, two methods to optimize the fit of cloth and medical masks were also tested. The methods involved - a) Wearing a cloth mask over a surgical mask, and b) Tying knots on the ear loops of surgical masks and then tucking in and flattening the extra material against the face.


Findings showed that having both the source and the receiver wear masks that were modified to fit better reduced the receiver's exposure by more than 95% compared to no mask at all.

Results also revealed that both methods were substantial in improving protection against transmission of and exposure to infectious aerosols.

Rochelle Walensky, CDC Director, stated, "In the study, wearing any mask performed significantly better than not wearing a mask, and well-fitting masks provided the greatest performance at both blocking emitted aerosols and exposure of aerosols to the receiver."

However, it is not recommended to combine two disposable masks. The CDC says, "Disposable masks are not designed to fit tightly and wearing more than one will not improve fit." A KN95 should be used alone, the CDC adds.

It should also be noted that all of the CDC's testing was done by pairing 3-ply cloth masks with 3-ply medical masks; CDC did not comment about stacking two cloth masks.

The CDC recommends the following guidelines to improve mask fit:-

1) Wearing a mask with a nose wire to prevent air from leaking out from the top.

2) Using a mask fitter or brace over a disposable or cloth mask to cinch the and create a tighter fit and improve mask performance.

3) Mask should fit snugly over the nose, mouth, and chin - If it has a good fit, warm air will come through the mask's front, and the mask material moving in and out with each breath will be visible.

4) Add layers of material using a cloth mask with multiple layers of fabric or by wearing a disposable mask under a cloth mask.

The CDC performed its tests in a simulated lab setting, so even though double-masking may provide more protection from Covid exposure, it needs to be paired with other pandemic precautions like social distancing, regular sanitization, and avoidance of crowded places.



Source: Medindia

