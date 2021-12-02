What the CDC Found About Wearing Two Masks?

Findings showed that having both the source and the receiver wear masks that were modified to fit better reduced the receiver's exposure by more than 95% compared to no mask at all.Results also revealed that both methods were substantial in improving protection against transmission of and exposure to infectious aerosols.Rochelle Walensky, CDC Director, stated,However, it is not recommended to combine two disposable masks. The CDC says,A KN95 should be used alone, the CDC adds.It should also be noted that all of the CDC's testing was done by pairing 3-ply cloth masks with 3-ply medical masks; CDC did not comment about stacking two cloth masks.The CDC recommends the following guidelines to improve mask fit:-1) Wearing a mask with a nose wire to prevent air from leaking out from the top.2) Using a mask fitter or brace over a disposable or cloth mask to cinch the and create a tighter fit and improve mask performance.3) Mask should fit snugly over the nose, mouth, and chin - If it has a good fit, warm air will come through the mask's front, and the mask material moving in and out with each breath will be visible.4) Add layers of material using a cloth mask with multiple layers of fabric or by wearing a disposable mask under a cloth mask.The CDC performed its tests in a simulated lab setting, so even though double-masking may provide more protection from Covid exposure, it needs to be paired with other pandemic precautions like social distancing, regular sanitization, and avoidance of crowded places.Source: Medindia