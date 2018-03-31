medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Cancer News

What Prevents Colon Cancer from Early Detection- Hidden Polyps

by Rishika Gupta on  March 31, 2018 at 1:48 PM Cancer News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Hidden polyps that escape colonoscopies have a mutation such as BRAF which makes them flat and covered up and this prevents colon cancer detection finds a new study. The findings of this study are published in the PLOS ONE journal.
What Prevents Colon Cancer from Early Detection- Hidden Polyps
What Prevents Colon Cancer from Early Detection- Hidden Polyps

Trailing only lung cancer, colon cancer is the leading cause of cancer deaths for men and women, killing 65,000 Americans each year. Still, life expectancy improves considerably if the cancer is detected early: People whose colon cancer is discovered in the earliest stage have a 5-year survival rate of 90 percent, while those whose cancer is found in the latest stage have an 8 percent rate.

The most common method of screening is a colonoscopy, where doctors use a flexible scope to examine the colon. However, certain cancer-causing polyps can be easily missed during these examinations.

"Some polyps are embedded in the surface of the colon, and they're also flat and covered up," said David Jones, Ph.D., who holds the Jeanine Rainbolt Chair for Cancer Research at OMRF. "This makes them incredibly difficult for doctors to detect."

For a long time, said Jones, it was thought that colon cancers that developed in patients who had clean colonoscopies were coming about through some unknown mechanism that didn't involve polyps. "Now it is clear that these hidden polyps might be responsible for up to 30 to 40 percent of colon cancers that develop later," he said.

Working with a team of researchers, Jones analyzed the genetic composition of the hidden polyps. "Most cancers--and most polyps--need more than one mutation to form. However, in these polyps, only one gene, called BRAF, was mutated," he said.

Because of these telltale markers identifying the polyps, Jones said, it would be possible to create a diagnostic test to analyze fecal samples to look for these changes before a colonoscopy. "If changes are present, it would be a way for the doctors to know to look for a hiding polyp," said Jones.

Further analysis by the researchers also showed that the mutation caused a wave of alterations in the DNA. "It's probably the change in BRAF combined with these changes that lead to polyps forming."

Jones said understanding the downstream effects of BRAF mutation could allow for drug intervention to prevent this cascade of DNA changes from happening altogether. Ultimately, this might prevent the colon cancer from developing.

"The next phase is to look at how the changes in BRAF cause this cascade leading to cancer," he said. "This was a huge step in the right direction that could have clinical relevance for patients in a meaningful way."

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Blood - Sugar Chart

Blood - Sugar Chart

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Blood Pressure Calculator

Blood Pressure Calculator

Related Links

Target To Heal The Mucosal Lining, Prevent Colon Cancer

Target To Heal The Mucosal Lining, Prevent Colon Cancer

Mucosal healing may require more aggressive medical therapy early in the treatment course which may contradict treatment guidelines.

Novel Treatment Strategy Found for Colon Cancer Patients

Novel Treatment Strategy Found for Colon Cancer Patients

Due to advances in screening techniques and improvements in treatments, the death rate from colorectal cancer has been dropping for over 20 years.

Whole Foods Lower Risk of Colon Cancer

Whole Foods Lower Risk of Colon Cancer

Whole foods such as fruits, vegetables, and whole grains contain bioactive compounds that reduce the risk of developing colon cancer.

Chemotherapy may Increase Survival for Stage III Colon Cancer Patients with Dementia

Chemotherapy may Increase Survival for Stage III Colon Cancer Patients with Dementia

Forgoing chemotherapy linked to worse survival in among patients 65 and older with advanced colon cancer who had dementia.

Colo-rectal cancer - Management

Colo-rectal cancer - Management

Treatment for Colorectal Cancers may involve surgery,chemotherapy, radiation therapy or biological therapy. Some people require a combination of treatments.

Colon Polyps

Colon Polyps

A colon polyp is a fleshy growth on the inside of the colon, also called the large intestine. In general, the larger a polyp, the greater the likelihood of cancer.

Colorectal Cancer

Colorectal Cancer

Colorectal cancer is a cancer that starts in the colon or the rectum. Colorectal cancer is the third most common cancer in men.

Crohns Disease

Crohns Disease

Crohn’s disease or regional enteritis is an inflammatory bowel disease that involves the small intestine and causes abdominal pain, diarrhea and bleeding.

Diverticulosis and Diverticulitis

Diverticulosis and Diverticulitis

Diverticulosis is characterized by sac-like outpouching in the intestinal wall. Inflammation of diverticula results in diverticulitis.

Tattoos A Body Art

Tattoos A Body Art

Tattoos are a rage among college students who sport it for the ‘cool dude’ or ‘cool babe’ look

More News on:

Cancer and Homeopathy Colo-rectal cancer - Management Colorectal Cancer Cancer Facts Cancer Tattoos A Body Art Colon Crohns Disease Diverticulosis and Diverticulitis Colon Polyps 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Test Your Knowledge on Prickly Heat

Test Your Knowledge on Prickly Heat

Prickly heat or heat rash affects babies and persons who sweat a lot, especially in hot humid ...

 Summer Foods

Summer Foods

Summer diet should include plenty of seasonal raw vegetables and fruits to provide us with energy, ...

 Cryptococcal Meningitis

Cryptococcal Meningitis

Cryptococcal meningitis is a fungal infection affecting the coverings of the brain (meninges). It ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...