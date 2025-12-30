Uncover the unexpected role of oxygen-loving oral bacteria in fueling ulcerative colitis and Crohn’s disease.

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

The Gut Microbiome at the Onset of Inflammatory Bowel Disease: A Systematic Review and Unified Bioinformatic Synthesis



Go to source Trusted Source

TOP INSIGHT Did You Know?

The mouth-gut mystery: Oxygen-tolerant #oral_bacteria such as Granulicatella and Haemophilus migrate to the gut and worsen inflammation, causing #ulcerative_colitis and #Crohn’s_disease. Targeting this oxygen hypothesis paves way for new IBD therapies. #IBDresearch #microbiome #guthealth #chronic_illness

Identifying the Loss of Beneficial Anaerobes and the Rise of Oral Bacteria

Microbiome Patterns and Global Data Offer New Diagnostic Tools for Treating IBD

IBD patients have fewer anti-inflammatory bacteria

At IBD onset there is a rise in bacteria that thrive in oxygen, including species normally found in the mouth

Differences were observed between stool and biopsy samples, and between children and adults

Microbiome patterns varied by geographic region, underscoring the need for global data to support future studies and improve clinical outcomes

There was marked variability in the analytical methods employed to study the microbiome across the data analysed, highlighting the need for standardisation in the field

Future Studies Focus on Non-drug Therapies for Chronic Gut Conditions

The Gut Microbiome at the Onset of Inflammatory Bowel Disease: A Systematic Review and Unified Bioinformatic Synthesis - (https://www.gastrojournal.org/article/S0016-5085(25)06015-9/fulltext)

.(The findings come from a study led by University of Birmingham researchers, published in the journalThe study found that newly diagnosed IBD patientsIt’s turned out that this spike in oxygen-tolerant species in the gut drives the inflammation, worsening the chronic illness of ulcerative colitis.Dr. Peter Rimmer from the University of Birmingham and Consultant Gastroenterologist at University Hospitals Birmingham NHS Foundation Trust, and joint lead author of the study said: “While previous research has suggested that a shift toward oxygen-tolerant bacteria and a loss of beneficial anaerobes may be involved in IBD, this is the first study to demonstrate these changes so clearly at the onset of disease - and across multiple international datasets..”“Our findings suggest that.”The study supports the ‘oxygen hypothesis’, the idea that increased oxygen in the gut lining may disrupt the delicate balance of the microbiome, contributing to disease. It also highlights the presence of oral bacteria such asandin the gut, which may offer new targets for treatment or prevention.These findings could support the development of innovative diagnostic tools for earlier detection of IBD and point to promising new treatment strategies that target the microbiome or modify oxygen levels in the gut, particularly for newly diagnosed patients and those at high risk.Professor Tariq Iqbal, joint senior author of the study, Director of the University of Birmingham’s Microbiome Treatment Centre, and theme lead for the NIHR Birmingham Biomedical Research Centre’s Oral, Intestinal and Systemic Health research theme said: “This study demonstrates the value of collaborative research in the microbiome field. By.”Professor Morris Gordon, Co-director of the Biomedical Evidence Synthesis and Translation to practice (BEST) unit and Professor of Evidence Synthesis and Systematic Review at the University of Lancashire said: “. This opens up avenues to investigate regarding screening, diagnosis and therapies.”Source-Eurekalert