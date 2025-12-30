What Oral Bacteria Covertly Drive Inflammatory Bowel Disease

Uncover the unexpected role of oxygen-loving oral bacteria in fueling ulcerative colitis and Crohn’s disease.
Oxygen-loving (aerobic) bacteria in mouth may migrate to gut and influence beneficial anaerobic bacteria, leading to inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) such as Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis.(1✔ ✔Trusted Source
The Gut Microbiome at the Onset of Inflammatory Bowel Disease: A Systematic Review and Unified Bioinformatic Synthesis
Go to source) The findings come from a study led by University of Birmingham researchers, published in the journal Gastroenterology.
The study found that newly diagnosed IBD patients lose the good carbohydrate-digesting bacteria and gain a greater number of aerobic species.
It’s turned out that this spike in oxygen-tolerant species in the gut drives the inflammation, worsening the chronic illness of ulcerative colitis. This oxygen premise in gut health allows doctors to spot and treat IBD in the early stages.
Identifying the Loss of Beneficial Anaerobes and the Rise of Oral BacteriaDr. Peter Rimmer from the University of Birmingham and Consultant Gastroenterologist at University Hospitals Birmingham NHS Foundation Trust, and joint lead author of the study said: “While previous research has suggested that a shift toward oxygen-tolerant bacteria and a loss of beneficial anaerobes may be involved in IBD, this is the first study to demonstrate these changes so clearly at the onset of disease - and across multiple international datasets.
“This research gives us a clearer picture of what’s happening in the gut at the very start of IBD.”
“Our findings suggest that changes in gut oxygen levels and the migration of bacteria from the mouth to the gut may play a key role in triggering inflammation – and these patterns could pave the way for earlier diagnosis and new treatments for IBD patients.”
The study supports the ‘oxygen hypothesis’, the idea that increased oxygen in the gut lining may disrupt the delicate balance of the microbiome, contributing to disease. It also highlights the presence of oral bacteria such as Granulicatella and Haemophilus in the gut, which may offer new targets for treatment or prevention.
Microbiome Patterns and Global Data Offer New Diagnostic Tools for Treating IBD
- IBD patients have fewer anti-inflammatory bacteria
- At IBD onset there is a rise in bacteria that thrive in oxygen, including species normally found in the mouth
- Differences were observed between stool and biopsy samples, and between children and adults
- Microbiome patterns varied by geographic region, underscoring the need for global data to support future studies and improve clinical outcomes
- There was marked variability in the analytical methods employed to study the microbiome across the data analysed, highlighting the need for standardisation in the field
These findings could support the development of innovative diagnostic tools for earlier detection of IBD and point to promising new treatment strategies that target the microbiome or modify oxygen levels in the gut, particularly for newly diagnosed patients and those at high risk.
Future Studies Focus on Non-drug Therapies for Chronic Gut ConditionsProfessor Tariq Iqbal, joint senior author of the study, Director of the University of Birmingham’s Microbiome Treatment Centre, and theme lead for the NIHR Birmingham Biomedical Research Centre’s Oral, Intestinal and Systemic Health research theme said: “This study demonstrates the value of collaborative research in the microbiome field. By combining global data and advanced bioinformatics, we’re moving closer to personalised, non-drug therapies that could transform how we treat chronic gut conditions like IBD.”
Professor Morris Gordon, Co-director of the Biomedical Evidence Synthesis and Translation to practice (BEST) unit and Professor of Evidence Synthesis and Systematic Review at the University of Lancashire said: “This unique study combined significant clinical, scientific and evidence synthesis expertise to identify the unique conditions in the gut at the time of diagnosing this condition. This opens up avenues to investigate regarding screening, diagnosis and therapies.”
