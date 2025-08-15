What Multiple Lumps Could Mean for Bowel Cancer?

Abnormal growths like lumps with jagged surfaces on the intestinal lining may significantly intensify the bowel cancer risk. Earlier intervention is essential.



Flat and pointed lumps in colon may sometimes go unnoticed during standard colonoscopy. This missed detection could lead to advanced bowel cancer.

Coexisting Polyps Accelerate Severe Cancer Growth

Risk of advanced colorectal neoplasia at follow-up colonoscopy after synchronous adenoma and clinically significant serrated polyp - (https://www.cghjournal.org/article/S1542-3565(25)00635-4/abstract)

has been discovered by researchers from Flinders University and Flinders Medical Centre. ( )The study was based on the paper published injournal. Bowel, or colorectal, cancer is the second deadliest and fourth most common type of newly diagnosed cancer in Australia.A recent study of over 8,400 colonoscopy reports revealed that most bowel cancers start as benign epithelial tumors (adenomas) on the colon lining.“Polyps are common and usually harmless, butor cancer rises sharply,” says Dr. Molla Wassie, lead author and researcher at the FHMRI Bowel Health Service.Even more concerning, nearly half of all patients with serrated polyps also had adenomas, suggesting this high-risk group is more widespread than previously thought.“This is one of the largest studies of its kind,” says Dr. Wassie.making early detection and regular monitoring even more important.”The study also found that serrated polyps may progress to cancer faster than adenomas, reinforcing the need for tailored colonoscopy surveillance guidelines.“Polyps become more common as we age, but the key is catching and removing them early,” says Dr. Wassie. “If you’ve had both types of polyps, it’s especially important to stay on top of your colonoscopy schedule.”If you’re over 45 or have a family history of bowel issues, talk to your GP or visit the National Bowel Cancer Screening Program to learn more.Source-Eurekalert