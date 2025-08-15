What Multiple Lumps Could Mean for Bowel Cancer?

Abnormal growths like lumps with jagged surfaces on the intestinal lining may significantly intensify the bowel cancer risk. Earlier intervention is essential.
A crucial connection between two types of common bowel growths (polyps) that contributes to the development of a greater bowel cancer risk has been discovered by researchers from Flinders University and Flinders Medical Centre. () The study was based on the paper published in Clinical Gastroenterology and Hepatology (CGH) journal. Bowel, or colorectal, cancer is the second deadliest and fourth most common type of newly diagnosed cancer in Australia.
‘Flat and pointed lumps in colon may sometimes go unnoticed during standard colonoscopy. This missed detection could lead to advanced #bowelcancer. #Polyps #Colorectal-Cancer #Colonoscopy ’A recent study of over 8,400 colonoscopy reports revealed that most bowel cancers start as benign epithelial tumors (adenomas) on the colon lining. People with both adenomas and serrated polyps (polyps with sawtooth-like structures) were up to five times at a higher risk of developing severe precancerous lesions than those with only one type.
Coexisting Polyps Accelerate Severe Cancer Growth“Polyps are common and usually harmless, but when both types appear together—what we call synchronous lesions—the risk of serious bowel disease or cancer rises sharply,” says Dr. Molla Wassie, lead author and researcher at the FHMRI Bowel Health Service.
Even more concerning, nearly half of all patients with serrated polyps also had adenomas, suggesting this high-risk group is more widespread than previously thought.
“This is one of the largest studies of its kind,” says Dr. Wassie. “Our findings support growing international evidence that these two types of polyps may represent separate cancer pathways that can be active at the same time— making early detection and regular monitoring even more important.”
The study also found that serrated polyps may progress to cancer faster than adenomas, reinforcing the need for tailored colonoscopy surveillance guidelines.
If you’re over 45 or have a family history of bowel issues, talk to your GP or visit the National Bowel Cancer Screening Program to learn more.
- Risk of advanced colorectal neoplasia at follow-up colonoscopy after synchronous adenoma and clinically significant serrated polyp - (https://www.cghjournal.org/article/S1542-3565(25)00635-4/abstract)