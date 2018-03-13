medindia
What Makes You A Social Networking Addict?

by Colleen Fleiss on  March 13, 2018 at 12:28 AM Lifestyle News
Personality traits can impact the likelihood of developing an addiction to social networking, revealed new research.
What Makes You A Social Networking Addict?

"There has been plenty of research on how the interaction of certain personality traits affects addiction to things like alcohol and drugs," said co-author Isaac Vaghefi, Assistant Professor of Information Systems at Binghamton University-State University of New York.

For the study, presented at the 51st Hawaii International Conference on Systems Science, researchers collected self-reported data from nearly 300 college-aged students.

The researchers found that these three personality traits -- neuroticism, conscientiousness and agreeableness -- are part of the five-factor personality model, a well-established framework used to theoretically understand the human personality.

They also found that the two other traits in the model -- extraversion and openness to experience -- did not play much of a role in the likelihood of developing a social network addiction.

According to the researchers, neuroticism -- the extent to which people experience negative emotions such as stress and anxiety -- seemed to increase the likelihood of developing an addiction to social network sites.

On the other hand, higher amounts of conscientiousness -- having impulse control and the drive to achieve specific goals -- seemed to decrease the likelihood of developing a social network addiction.

But when tested together, they found that neuroticism seemed to moderate the effect of conscientiousness as it relates to social network addiction.

Agreeableness -- the degree to which someone is friendly, empathetic and helpful -- alone didn't have a significant effect on social network addiction until it is combined with conscientiousness, the researchers noted.

Source: IANS

