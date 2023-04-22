What Makes Obstetricians More Emotional Stable?

In Sweden, obstetricians and gynecologists are found to be more emotionally stable and conscientious when compared to rest of the Swedish population. The research study from Lund University is now published in Scientific Reports.
Personality is usually summarized in five traits - the so-called "big five": Emotional stability (neuroticism), extroversion, agreeableness, conscientiousness, and openness. Our personality then shapes our decision-making style. In a research study from Lund University, Swedish obstetricians' and gynecologists' personality profiles and clinical experience are linked for the first time to their decision-making styles in acute childbirth situations.
"Obstetricians and gynecologists have a personality profile that differs significantly from the population at large. It's hard not to be surprised when the differences are so clear", says Petri Kajonius, associate professor of personality psychology and behavioral measurement at Lund University.
Obstetricians More Emotional Stable Than Most: A Closer LookIt is our personality that defines what we will enjoy in our professional life, and the consequence is likely a self-selection of people who seek a certain profession. Swedish obstetric-focused physicians' personalities make them comfortable in an environment where a childbirth situation can quickly shift to something acute and potentially escalate into a crisis. Here, traits such as emotional stability and conscientiousness are prominent.
The study also showed that the more clinically experienced doctors are - especially men - the more comfortable they are taking the lead and making individual decisions. Traits like agreeableness combined with conscientiousness are beneficial in situations where one must follow checklists and procedures while interacting with others on the team.
"To increase understanding of decision-making processes and the factors that influence doctors' behavior, it is important to realize that it is normal that there are different personalities. An individual-centered or team-based approach depends on the person's "big five" personality and can be surprisingly relevant even in a highly organized and protocol-driven environment like acute obstetrics", concludes Gabriel Raoust.
Source: Eurekalert
Advertisement