About Careers MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

What Makes Obstetricians More Emotional Stable?

by Colleen Fleiss on April 22, 2023 at 10:22 PM
Font : A-A+

What Makes Obstetricians More Emotional Stable?

In Sweden, obstetricians and gynecologists are found to be more emotionally stable and conscientious when compared to rest of the Swedish population. The research study from Lund University is now published in Scientific Reports.

Personality is usually summarized in five traits - the so-called "big five": Emotional stability (neuroticism), extroversion, agreeableness, conscientiousness, and openness. Our personality then shapes our decision-making style. In a research study from Lund University, Swedish obstetricians' and gynecologists' personality profiles and clinical experience are linked for the first time to their decision-making styles in acute childbirth situations.

Listen to this news
0:00/0:00
Top 10 Odd Symptoms and Signs of Too Much Stress

Top 10 Odd Symptoms and Signs of Too Much Stress


You can find out if you are too much stressed if you have many or all of these signs and symptoms. Modern life comes with challenges that cause stress. Only if you identify your stress factors can you learn to deal with them and find ways to beat stress.
Advertisement


"Obstetricians and gynecologists have a personality profile that differs significantly from the population at large. It's hard not to be surprised when the differences are so clear", says Petri Kajonius, associate professor of personality psychology and behavioral measurement at Lund University.

Obstetricians More Emotional Stable Than Most: A Closer Look

It is our personality that defines what we will enjoy in our professional life, and the consequence is likely a self-selection of people who seek a certain profession. Swedish obstetric-focused physicians' personalities make them comfortable in an environment where a childbirth situation can quickly shift to something acute and potentially escalate into a crisis. Here, traits such as emotional stability and conscientiousness are prominent.

"Neuroticism is the opposite of emotional stability and is characterized by anxiety and vulnerability to stress. Someone with high neuroticism may have a harder time handling stress in acute situations, but a small amount of it can increase the inclination to collaborate and make decisions together with others, which can be advantageous", says Gabriel Raoust, doctoral student at Lund University and consultant in obstetrics and gynecology at Ystad Lasarett, Sweden.
Brain Depression - Animation

Brain Depression - Animation


Interactive section of Medindia provides information about chemistry of Brain depression
Advertisement

The study also showed that the more clinically experienced doctors are - especially men - the more comfortable they are taking the lead and making individual decisions. Traits like agreeableness combined with conscientiousness are beneficial in situations where one must follow checklists and procedures while interacting with others on the team.

"To increase understanding of decision-making processes and the factors that influence doctors' behavior, it is important to realize that it is normal that there are different personalities. An individual-centered or team-based approach depends on the person's "big five" personality and can be surprisingly relevant even in a highly organized and protocol-driven environment like acute obstetrics", concludes Gabriel Raoust.

Source: Eurekalert
Do You Know Your Brain? Test Your Knowledge About Your Brain

Do You Know Your Brain? Test Your Knowledge About Your Brain


Introduction The brain is the most complex organ that controls all the functions in the human body. It controls memory, speech, emotions, thinking, and learning. The brain is made up of billions of neurons and it is protected by the cranium (skull) . The quiz on the brain can be used for children from 9 to 15 years. There are 15 questions in this quiz on the brain that
Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended Reading

Emotional Healing

Emotional Healing

Emotional healing is the ability to take proper control of painful thoughts, feelings and emotions. Healing ...

Latest Research News

Gene In Down Syndrome Patients Stops Other Neurons' Action

Gene In Down Syndrome Patients Stops Other Neurons' Action

The gene present in an extra copy of human chromosome 21 that causes Down syndrome could be responsible for neurological disorder symptoms.
Bright Light Exposure Reduces Nurse Fatigue and Improves Work Accuracy

Bright Light Exposure Reduces Nurse Fatigue and Improves Work Accuracy

New study finds that exposing nurses to 40 minutes of bright light before their night shifts reduces fatigue, improves work accuracy, and enhances sleep quality.
Atogepant — A New Hope for Migraine Sufferers

Atogepant — A New Hope for Migraine Sufferers

Preliminary study found that a specific drug shows promise in preventing migraines in patients who have not found relief with other preventative drugs.
Is Surgery the Most Effective Treatment for Advanced Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease?

Is Surgery the Most Effective Treatment for Advanced Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease?

Metabolic (weight loss) surgery resulted in better overall health benefits in people with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), a chronic form of fatty liver disease.
Unlocking the Potential of Nanowire Networks to Learn Like a Human Brain

Unlocking the Potential of Nanowire Networks to Learn Like a Human Brain

Researchers predict advances in nanowire networks could indicate a couple of real-world applications, such as improving robotics or sensor devices.
View All
This site uses cookies to deliver our services.By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use  Ok, Got it. Close
×

What Makes Obstetricians More Emotional Stable? Personalised Printable Document (PDF)

Please complete this form and we'll send you a personalised information that is requested

You may use this for your own reference or forward it to your friends.

Please use the information prudently. If you are not a medical doctor please remember to consult your healthcare provider as this information is not a substitute for professional advice.

Name *

Email Address *

Country *

Areas of Interests