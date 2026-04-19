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What Is Movitrap? Mumbai’s Solution to Prevent Dengue and Malaria

by Colleen Fleiss on Apr 19 2026 1:05 AM

Can a tiny device stop dengue & malaria? BMC's Movitrap targets mosquito breeding without electricity. Here's how it works.

What Is Movitrap? Mumbai’s Solution to Prevent Dengue and Malaria
In a major step toward strengthening urban public health, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) () has introduced an innovative mosquito-control device, Movitrap, aimed at reducing the spread of vector-borne diseases such as dengue, malaria, chikungunya, and Zika.

Dengue
Dengue
Dengue is a tropical disease caused by mosquitoes carrying the dengue virus. Symptoms include fever, joint & muscle ache, fatigue, nausea and skin rash.

Shift from Fogging to Prevention: Tackling Mosquitoes at the Root

Developed under the civic body’s incubation initiative, the device marks a shift from conventional mosquito control methods by targeting the root cause—mosquito breeding—rather than merely eliminating adult insects.

Unlike traditional fogging or chemical spraying, Movitrap works by attracting female mosquitoes to lay eggs in treated water. Once the eggs are laid, a mild insecticide destroys them, effectively breaking the mosquito life cycle and preventing future populations from emerging.

Officials say the device uses a combination of attractants and an insect growth regulator (IGR), ensuring that mosquito eggs do not hatch. This proactive approach is expected to significantly reduce breeding sites and lower disease transmission rates.


Quiz on Malaria
Quiz on Malaria
Introduction: Malaria is a common parasitic disease of the tropics, resulting in a million deaths every year. It is most commonly found in tropical countries. The symptoms of malaria include fever with chills, headache, ...

No Power Needed: Easy-to-Use Mosquito Control for Urban Areas

One of the key advantages of Movitrap is its simplicity and accessibility. The device does not require electricity and remains effective for up to four weeks, making it suitable for widespread use in residential areas and urban hotspots. Authorities have emphasized that the materials used are safe for humans, addressing concerns around chemical exposure while ensuring effective mosquito control.

The launch of Movitrap comes amid growing concerns over rising cases of mosquito-borne diseases in urban India. Experts note that tackling breeding at the source is critical for long-term control, especially in densely populated cities where stagnant water and poor sanitation can accelerate mosquito proliferation.


Zika Fever
Zika Fever
Zika virus is transmitted to humans by infected mosquitoes which causes mild fever with maculopapular rash. No treatment or vaccine is currently available.

BMC Backs Innovation to Scale Smart Public Health Solutions

The initiative is part of a larger effort by the BMC to integrate innovative, technology-driven solutions into public health systems. By supporting startups through its incubation programs, the civic body aims to scale practical, locally developed solutions that can be deployed across cities.

Health experts believe that solutions like Movitrap could play a key role in transforming mosquito control strategies across India. By focusing on prevention rather than reaction, such devices offer a sustainable and scalable way to reduce disease burden.

If successfully implemented, the model could be replicated in other cities facing similar challenges, contributing to a nationwide effort to combat vector-borne diseases more effectively.

References:
  1. Insecticide Department - (https://portal.mcgm.gov.in/irj/portal/anonymous/qlinsectdept?guest_user=english#:~:text=2.%20Functions/Services%20of%20the%20Department%2C%20To%20Control,%2C%20and%20Rodent%20related%20plague%20Leptospirosis%20etc.)
Source-Medindia
Test Your Knowledge on Zika Virus
Test Your Knowledge on Zika Virus
Zika virus is a mosquito-borne virus that causes fever, headache, skin rashes, joint and muscle pain in infected individuals. The symptoms usually last for only 2 to 7 days. Fetal symptoms vary and have led to International concern. ...

TOP INSIGHT

Did You Know

The BMC takes a high-tech leap against #malaria and #dengue!
‘Movitrap’ device has been launched to destroy #mosquitoeggs at the source—no electricity required.
#BMC #MumbaiHealth #Movitrap #MosquitoControl #PublicHealth #Zika

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