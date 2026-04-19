What Is Movitrap? Mumbai’s Solution to Prevent Dengue and Malaria

Can a tiny device stop dengue & malaria? BMC's Movitrap targets mosquito breeding without electricity. Here's how it works.

Shift from Fogging to Prevention: Tackling Mosquitoes at the Root

No Power Needed: Easy-to-Use Mosquito Control for Urban Areas

BMC Backs Innovation to Scale Smart Public Health Solutions

Insecticide Department - (https://portal.mcgm.gov.in/irj/portal/anonymous/qlinsectdept?guest_user=english#:~:text=2.%20Functions/Services%20of%20the%20Department%2C%20To%20Control,%2C%20and%20Rodent%20related%20plague%20Leptospirosis%20etc.)

In a major step toward strengthening urban public health,has introduced an innovativeDeveloped under the civic body’s incubation initiative, the device marks a shift from conventional mosquito control methods by targeting the root cause—mosquito breeding—rather than merely eliminating adult insects.Unlike traditional fogging or chemical spraying,Once the eggs are laid, a mild insecticide destroys them, effectively breaking the mosquito life cycle and preventing future populations from emerging.Officials say the device uses a combination of attractants and an insect growth regulator (IGR), ensuring that mosquito eggs do not hatch. This proactive approach is expected to significantly reduce breeding sites and lower disease transmission rates.One of theThe devicemaking it suitable for widespread use in residential areas and urban hotspots. Authorities have emphasized that the materials used are safe for humans, addressing concerns around chemical exposure while ensuring effective mosquito control.The launch of Movitrap comes amid growing concerns over rising cases of mosquito-borne diseases in urban India. Experts note that tackling breeding at the source is critical for long-term control, especially in densely populated cities where stagnant water and poor sanitation can accelerate mosquito proliferation.The initiative is part of a larger effort by the BMC to integrate innovative, technology-driven solutions into public health systems. By supporting startups through its incubation programs, the civic body aims to scale practical, locally developed solutions that can be deployed across cities.Health experts believe thatBy focusing on prevention rather than reaction, such devices offer a sustainable and scalable way to reduce disease burden.If successfully implemented, the model could be replicated in other cities facing similar challenges, contributing to a nationwide effort to combat vector-borne diseases more effectively.Source-Medindia