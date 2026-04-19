What Is Movitrap? Mumbai’s Solution to Prevent Dengue and Malaria

Can a tiny device stop dengue & malaria? BMC's Movitrap targets mosquito breeding without electricity. Here's how it works.
In a major step toward strengthening urban public health, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) () has introduced an innovative mosquito-control device, Movitrap, aimed at reducing the spread of vector-borne diseases such as dengue, malaria, chikungunya, and Zika.
Shift from Fogging to Prevention: Tackling Mosquitoes at the RootDeveloped under the civic body’s incubation initiative, the device marks a shift from conventional mosquito control methods by targeting the root cause—mosquito breeding—rather than merely eliminating adult insects.
Unlike traditional fogging or chemical spraying, Movitrap works by attracting female mosquitoes to lay eggs in treated water. Once the eggs are laid, a mild insecticide destroys them, effectively breaking the mosquito life cycle and preventing future populations from emerging.
Officials say the device uses a combination of attractants and an insect growth regulator (IGR), ensuring that mosquito eggs do not hatch. This proactive approach is expected to significantly reduce breeding sites and lower disease transmission rates.
No Power Needed: Easy-to-Use Mosquito Control for Urban AreasOne of the key advantages of Movitrap is its simplicity and accessibility. The device does not require electricity and remains effective for up to four weeks, making it suitable for widespread use in residential areas and urban hotspots. Authorities have emphasized that the materials used are safe for humans, addressing concerns around chemical exposure while ensuring effective mosquito control.
The launch of Movitrap comes amid growing concerns over rising cases of mosquito-borne diseases in urban India. Experts note that tackling breeding at the source is critical for long-term control, especially in densely populated cities where stagnant water and poor sanitation can accelerate mosquito proliferation.
BMC Backs Innovation to Scale Smart Public Health SolutionsThe initiative is part of a larger effort by the BMC to integrate innovative, technology-driven solutions into public health systems. By supporting startups through its incubation programs, the civic body aims to scale practical, locally developed solutions that can be deployed across cities.
Health experts believe that solutions like Movitrap could play a key role in transforming mosquito control strategies across India. By focusing on prevention rather than reaction, such devices offer a sustainable and scalable way to reduce disease burden.
If successfully implemented, the model could be replicated in other cities facing similar challenges, contributing to a nationwide effort to combat vector-borne diseases more effectively.
References:
- Insecticide Department - (https://portal.mcgm.gov.in/irj/portal/anonymous/qlinsectdept?guest_user=english#:~:text=2.%20Functions/Services%20of%20the%20Department%2C%20To%20Control,%2C%20and%20Rodent%20related%20plague%20Leptospirosis%20etc.)