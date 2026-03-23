What If Your Immune System is Causing Sleep Attacks?

Study finds CD4 T-cells attack sleep-regulating brain cells, confirming narcolepsy as autoimmune and guiding future prevention research.
Scientists at the Netherlands Institute for Neuroscience have uncovered new evidence suggesting that type 1 narcolepsy—a disorder marked by sudden and uncontrollable sleep episodes—may be triggered by the body’s immune system mistakenly attacking its own cells. ()
Narcolepsy Disrupts Daily Life with Sudden Sleep and CollapseNarcolepsy is a long-term neurological condition that causes overwhelming daytime drowsiness and unexpected sleep episodes. These symptoms can significantly disrupt daily life, affecting school, work, driving, relationships, and emotional well-being. Researcher Ling Shan notes that the condition can be particularly dramatic, with some patients even experiencing sudden physical collapse in response to strong emotions like laughter.
For over two decades, experts have known that narcolepsy is caused by the reduction of a brain chemical known as hypocretin. Hypocretin helps regulate wakefulness and sleep and is released throughout the brain by a small cluster of cells in the brain’s hormone centres. But how or why it is reduced was, up until now, never officially confirmed.
Shan explains the mystery: “There are so many hints that narcolepsy is caused by the body’s own immune system; it has been associated with other autoimmune diseases, there is a strong genetic link, and it can be triggered by influenza”.
Because the disease onset was tied to environmental factors decades ago, and the cells expressing hypocretin reside deep in the human brain, it has been difficult for researchers to find conclusive evidence that narcolepsy is, in fact, an autoimmune disorder.
But with samples from deceased brain donors from the Netherlands Brain Bank, Shan was finally able to take a look inside the narcoleptic brain. This allowed him to confirm that body’s own immune system is responsible for the loss of cells that release hypocretin.
T-Cells Hold Clues to Narcolepsy’s Immune AttackShan’s research focused on T-cells. These are immune cells that fight infections and can remain in the tissue throughout someone’s lifetime. If the infection ever returns, the T-cells can immediately recognize the threat and kill the infection. This feature means that Shan could look for the same T-cells that had once destroyed the important hypocretin cells in the narcoleptic brain, even if it had happened decades earlier.
Upon having a closer look, Shan found that the heightened number of CD4 T-cells also expressed specific features. These features gave them the ability to infiltrate the area and specifically target the cells that expressed hypocretin. “After such a long time we finally have conclusive evidence that narcolepsy type 1 is a result of the body’s own immune system”, Shan exclaims.
“Researchers in this field are rushing into this as well”, Shan explains. “If we find a way to block this immune activity before it starts, we could potentially prevent narcolepsy from the beginning”.
References:
- Increased Numbers of CD4+ T-Cells in the Hypocretin/Orexin Region of Narcolepsy Type 1 - (https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1002/ana.78199)