What If Your Immune System is Causing Sleep Attacks?

Study finds CD4 T-cells attack sleep-regulating brain cells, confirming narcolepsy as autoimmune and guiding future prevention research.

Narcolepsy Disrupts Daily Life with Sudden Sleep and Collapse

T-Cells Hold Clues to Narcolepsy’s Immune Attack

Increased Numbers of CD4+ T-Cells in the Hypocretin/Orexin Region of Narcolepsy Type 1 - (https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1002/ana.78199)

Scientists at the Netherlands Institute for Neuroscience have—a disorder marked by sudden and uncontrollable sleep episodes—may be triggered by the body’s immune system mistakenly attacking its own cells. ( )Narcolepsy is aThese symptoms can significantly disrupt daily life, affecting school, work, driving, relationships, and emotional well-being. Researcher Ling Shan notes that the condition can be particularly dramatic, with some patients even experiencing sudden physical collapse in response to strong emotions like laughter.For over two decades, experts have known thatHypocretin helps regulate wakefulness and sleep and is released throughout the brain by a small cluster of cells in the brain’s hormone centres. But how or why it is reduced was, up until now, never officially confirmed.Shan explains the mystery: “There are sothere is a strong genetic link, and it can be triggered by influenza”.Because the disease onset was tied to environmental factors decades ago, and the cells expressing hypocretin reside deep in the human brain, it has been difficult for researchers to find conclusive evidence that narcolepsy is, in fact, an autoimmune disorder.But with samples from deceased brain donors from the Netherlands Brain Bank, Shan was finally able to take a look inside the narcoleptic brain. This allowed him to confirm that body’s own immune system is responsible for the loss of cells that release hypocretin.Shan’s research focused on T-cells. These are immune cells that fight infections and can remain in the tissue throughout someone’s lifetime. If the infection ever returns, the T-cells can immediately recognize the threat and kill the infection. This feature means that Shan could look for the same T-cells that had once destroyed the important hypocretin cells in the narcoleptic brain, even if it had happened decades earlier.Since there are different kinds of T-cells, Shan searched for a specific type known as CD4 T-cells. These are responsible for coordinating immune reactions and point towards a chronic autoimmune response. These specific CD4 T-cells were eleven-times higher in the region when compared to other types of T-cells.Upon having a closer look, Shan found that the heightened number of CD4 T-cells also expressed specific features. These features gave them the ability to infiltrate the area and specifically target the cells that expressed hypocretin. “After such a long time we finally have conclusive evidence that narcolepsy type 1 is a result of the body’s own immune system”, Shan exclaims.WhetherCurrent medication for narcolepsy only combats its symptoms. But there is still no cure.“Researchers in this field are rushing into this as well”, Shan explains. “If we find a way to block this immune activity before it starts, we could potentially prevent narcolepsy from the beginning”.Source-Eurekalert