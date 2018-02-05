medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Cancer News

What If You Could Keep a Literal Watch On Cancer Treatment

by Rishika Gupta on  May 2, 2018 at 8:22 PM Cancer News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Fitness watches like Fitbits may now be used to measure differences in the functional status of older cancer patients, finds a new study. The findings of this study are published in the Journal of Clinical Oncology Clinical Cancer Informatics.
What If You Could Keep a Literal Watch On Cancer Treatment
What If You Could Keep a Literal Watch On Cancer Treatment

A pilot study of older cancer patients found that they were willing to wear physical activity monitors (PAMs) for ten weeks or more and used them correctly. Data from the PAMs correlated well with clinician assessment of patient status, the researchers found.

"This is the first step in understanding how relevant wearable devices are for cancer patients. My hope is that we can use wearable devices in large cancer clinical trials. That way, we can see what the true effect of different cancer treatments are on patients' physical activity," said senior author Dr. Muhammad Beg, Assistant Professor of Internal Medicine, a Dedman Family Scholar in Clinical Care, and a member of the Harold C. Simmons Comprehensive Cancer Center, one of just 49 National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Centers in the nation.

Evaluation of a patient's functional status is a key part of clinical encounters and affects treatment decisions. Cancer patients often are older and subtle differences in functional status can be particularly important in evaluating elderly patients. Adding objective data from PAMs can sharpen oncologist's assessments of their patients, the researchers said.

"We found that patients could successfully use the wearable devices over a prolonged period. Measured steps per day differentiated performance status with great sensitivity, and correlated well with multiple quality-of-life surveys," said Dr. Arjun Gupta, Instructor of Internal Medicine and first author of the study. "Importantly, the attrition rate was low, and patients reported a positive experience with using the device, indicating that these new-generation wearables are adaptable even in cancer patients, who may be elderly and less technologically literate."

Twenty-four patients being treated for a variety of cancers including breast, lung, and gastrointestinal cancers, participated in the study, and 23 of the participants met the goal set for feasibility for using the devices. The study appears in the Journal of Clinical Oncology: Clinical Cancer Informatics.

Source: Eurekalert
Advertisement

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Blood Pressure Calculator

Blood Pressure Calculator

The Essence of Yoga

The Essence of Yoga

Blood Donation - Recipients

Blood Donation - Recipients

Post-Nasal Drip

Post-Nasal Drip

Daily Calorie Requirements

Daily Calorie Requirements

Related Links

Fitbit Helps To Monitor Physical Actions of Cardiac Patients

Fitbit Helps To Monitor Physical Actions of Cardiac Patients

Fitbit-Flex is a device for checking activity specific to predicted attainment of physical activity guideline recommendations, also useful for monitoring cardiac patients.

New York Couple Detect Pregnancy With Fitbit's Fitness Tracker

New York Couple Detect Pregnancy With Fitbit's Fitness Tracker

The couple noticed consistent increased heart rate and felt that the device needs replacement but finally found that they were pregnant.

Lawsuit Alleges Fitbit Heart Rate Monitors are Inaccurate, Unreliable

Lawsuit Alleges Fitbit Heart Rate Monitors are Inaccurate, Unreliable

Fitbit, a fitness product company based out of California, is facing a lawsuit from a number of users who say that the firm's health tracking devices can't be trusted.

Fitbit Unveils Its 'Smart Fitness Watch', Does Not Appeal Many People

Fitbit Unveils Its 'Smart Fitness Watch', Does Not Appeal Many People

Fitbit has unveiled its 'smart fitness watch', aiming to get into the growing smartwatch segment with upgraded fitness tracking features.

Acute Coronary Syndrome

Acute Coronary Syndrome

Acute coronary syndrome (ACS) is a sudden, acute life-threatening condition caused by a dramatic reduction in blood flow to the heart.

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)

Find out more about the degenerative disease- Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Common Lifestyle Habits that Cause Diseases

Common Lifestyle Habits that Cause Diseases

Cigarette, smoking and diets are some of the most common lifestyle habits that cause diseases

Health Benefits of Dandelion Plant

Health Benefits of Dandelion Plant

What is dandelion? Dandelion greens are nutrition powerhouses with a wide range of health benefits.

Tattoos A Body Art

Tattoos A Body Art

Tattoos are a rage among college students who sport it for the ‘cool dude’ or ‘cool babe’ look

Tumor Lysis Syndrome

Tumor Lysis Syndrome

Tumor lysis syndrome is a collection of metabolic abnormalities due to the tumor cell lysis in patients with treatment for malignancies.

More News on:

Cancer and Homeopathy Cancer Facts Cancer Tattoos A Body Art Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) Common Lifestyle Habits that Cause Diseases Health Benefits of Dandelion Plant Acute Coronary Syndrome Tumor Lysis Syndrome 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Arthrogryposis

Arthrogryposis

Arthrogryposis or Arthrogryposis multiplex congenita (AMC) is not a specific diagnosis but a ...

 Hemiplegia

Hemiplegia

Hemiplegia is a condition that is characterized by paralysis of one half of the body, usually due ...

 Hyperkalemia / High Blood Potassium

Hyperkalemia / High Blood Potassium

Hyperkalemia is a high level of potassium in the body. When potassium in the blood is above 5.5 ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...