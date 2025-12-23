What If AI Can Rewrite the Story of Plasma Cell Cancer?

The CORAL intelligence transforms personalized care for plasma cell cancer patients through deep learning bone marrow histopathology.

Myeloma: How AI is redrawing the map of cancer care



New AI-powered research tool, named.(By analyzing bone marrow histopathology patterns,without the requirement of expensive and weeks-long lab tests.The landmarking AI was created by Dr. C. Ola Landgren, M.D., Ph.D., director of the Sylvester Myeloma Institute at Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center, part of the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine, received the award during the 2025 American Society of Hematology conference in Orlando for his work.“Under Dr. Landgren’s leadership, Sylvester Myeloma Institute is developingin the field of multiple myeloma.”“This will lead to optimized clinical outcomes for individual multiple myeloma patients,” said Jenny Ahlstrom, founder and CEO of HealthTree Foundation, an organization that provides education, community and research for blood cancer patients.The technology’s scalability means it could be applied to other cancers, opening the door to personalized, faster and widely accessible cancer care in the future.“Our goal was to remove barriers to precision care,” Landgren said. “The computational research team for CORAL – supervised by lead research scientist Arjun Raj Rajanna – has worked day and night the past two to three years and in close collaboration with me..”CORAL analyzed slides from more than 1,400 participants across three continents. It learned to recognize seven major genetic subgroups, with accuracy rivaling traditional lab tests.Then, the model went further, uncovering 12 distinct clusters, each with its own architecture and behavior, which revealed crucial information.,” Landgren said. “They reveal how the disease behaves and responds to therapy, which is essential for tailoring treatment.”“The scientific potential with this study is huge in that it allows detailed spatial characterization of tumor and host immune cells in individual samples,” Ahlstrom said.“Also,and in developing countries.”Source-Eurekalert