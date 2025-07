What Helps Preterm Children Build Stronger Minds Than Their Peers?

Supportive family environments and strong parent-child relationships improve mental health outcomes in children born preterm.

Around, and although advances in neonatal care have improved survival rates, many of these children still face long-term challenges, particularly with mental health , which have shown little improvement over recent decades ().Published in, this major study has taken a new direction, adopting a broader-view by looking atBy analysing data from overfrom the Bavarian Longitudinal Study (Germany) and the UK Millennium Cohort Study, researchers havefor children born preterm.“Roughlyoutcomes, while others face difficulties” said Dr. Sabrina Twilhaar, Assistant Professor, Department of Psychology at Warwick and lead author of the study. “Finding these factors that predict positive outcomes emphasises that mental health resilience isn’t just down to luck... it’s partly shaped by the environments that children grow up in, and we now have a clearer idea of where to put our focus to help more children thrive.”The researchers found thatwere all linked to improved mental health outcomes in preterm children.This is the first study to take such a comprehensive look at modifiable factors that promote mental health resilience in this group, identifying not only what puts children at risk, but also what helps them thrive. It shows that,“What’s striking is that these are all things we can alter with interventions,” said Professor Dieter Wolke, Department of Psychology, University of Warwick, co-author of the study. “Supporting parenting,could make a real difference for the mental health of preterm-born children.”This research presents a roadmap for programmes aiming to improve outcomes after preterm birth . It urges for follow-up care that starts in the hospital but then continues after discharge – that supports not just the child, but their whole family system.Source-Eurekalert