What Ethical Gaps are Holding Back AI in Pediatric Surgery?

Privacy concerns are braking AI adoption in children's surgical care. Expanding AI literacy among clinicians is the key to build safer care.
AI carries significant capabilities in improved diagnostics or treatment care. However, its incorporation is still lagging in children’s operating room.(1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Ethical considerations and challenges in the use of artificial intelligence in pediatric surgical practice- a national survey of Nigerian pediatric surgeons
Go to source) The data is based on a comprehensive survey conducted by a national team of surgeons in Nigeria (specifically from the Federal Medical Centre in Umuahia) on examining how clinicians perceive the ethical and practical implications of integrating AI into pediatric surgical care, published in the World Journal of Pediatric Surgery.
The survey reports that only one-third of surgeons had ever used AI in pediatric surgery due to practical barriers like algorithmic bias and privacy risks in using AI for kids’ surgeries.
Researchers emphasize establishing legal frameworks for AI adoption in pediatric care to safeguard young patients.
TOP INSIGHT
Did You Know?
#AI can be too risky for tiny ones! Only 33% of pediatric surgeons had ever used #AI. Ethical hurdles and accountability are slowing down AI integration in #pediatric_surgeries, demanding for new #legal_frameworks. #AIEthics #pediatrics #medical_law #patient_safety
The Necessity for Evidence-Based Ethical Frameworks in Kids’ Surgical CareAt present, throughout the world, AI is reshaping how medical data are interpreted, how risks are predicted, and how complex decisions are supported.
Yet pediatric surgery faces unique ethical challenges due to children’s limited autonomy, the need for parental decision-making, and the heightened sensitivity of surgical risks.
In low-resource settings, concerns about infrastructure, data representativeness, and regulatory preparedness further complicate adoption. Pediatric surgeons must balance innovation with the obligation to protect vulnerable patients and maintain trust.
These pressures intensify debates around transparency, fairness, and responsibility in the use of AI tools. It was with these challenges that a deeper research is needed to guide the ethical and practical integration of AI in pediatric surgical care.
A National Look at How Pediatric Surgeons Use AIThe study gathered responses from surgeons across all six geopolitical zones to assess levels of AI awareness, patterns of use, and key ethical concerns.
The findings reveal a profession cautiously weighing AI’s potential benefits against unresolved questions regarding accountability, informed consent, data privacy, and regulatory readiness.
The study analyzed responses from 88 pediatric surgeons, most of whom were experienced consultants actively practicing across diverse clinical settings.
Despite global momentum in AI-enabled surgical innovation, only one-third of respondents had ever used AI, and their use was largely restricted to tasks such as literature searches and documentation rather than clinical applications.
Accountability and Data Vulnerability are the Ethical GapsVery few reported using AI for diagnostic support, imaging interpretation, or surgical simulation, highlighting a substantial gap between emerging technological capabilities and everyday pediatric surgical practice.
Ethical concerns were nearly universal. Surgeons identified accountability for AI-related errors, the complexity of securing informed consent from parents or guardians, and the vulnerability of patient data as major sources of hesitation.
Concerns also extended to algorithmic bias, reduced human oversight, and unclear legal responsibilities in the event of harm. Opinions on transparency with families were divided. While many supported informing parents about AI involvement, others felt disclosure was unnecessary when AI did not directly influence clinical decisions.
Most respondents expressed low confidence in existing legal frameworks governing AI use in healthcare. Many called for stronger regulatory leadership, clearer guidelines, and standardized training to prepare pediatric surgeons for future AI integration. Collectively, the findings underscore an urgent need for structured governance and capacity building.
Building a Foundation for AI-Assisted Pediatric Care“The results show that pediatric surgeons are not opposed to AI—they simply want to ensure it is safe, fair, and well regulated,” the research team explained. “Ethical challenges such as accountability, informed consent, and data protection must be addressed before clinicians can confidently rely on AI in settings involving vulnerable children.”
“Clear national guidelines, practical training programs, and transparent standards are essential to ensure that AI becomes a supportive tool rather than a source of uncertainty in pediatric surgical care.”
The study underscores the need for pediatric-specific ethical frameworks, clearer consent procedures, and well-defined accountability mechanisms for AI-assisted care. Strengthening data governance, improving digital infrastructure, and expanding AI literacy among clinicians and families will be essential for building trust.
As AI continues to enter surgical practice, these measures offer a practical roadmap for integrating innovation while safeguarding child safety and public confidence.
Reference:
- Ethical considerations and challenges in the use of artificial intelligence in pediatric surgical practice: a national survey of Nigerian pediatric surgeons - (https://wjps.bmj.com/content/8/5/e001089)
Source-Eurekalert