What Does the New NHS Rule Change Mean for Older Adults?

The NHS will extend free RSV vaccination to over-80s and care home residents from April 2026 to protect those most at risk.

JCVI-Backed Expansion Aims to Protect Those Most at Risk From RSV

Why RSV Vaccination Is Critical for Older Adults

NHS Vaccination Providers Briefed Ahead of April 2026 Expansion

The expansion follows updated advice from the JCVI and aims to protect those most vulnerable to severe RSV disease — a common respiratory virus that can cause serious lung infections and hospital admissions in older adults. Since the RSV vaccination programme began in September 2024, adults aged 75 to 79 have been routinely offered the vaccine on the NHS, with invitations issued to eligible cohorts. Under the updated policy, all people aged 80 and over will be eligible to receive the jab free of charge from April. This expansion also includes all residents in care homes for older adults, regardless of their age — acknowledging the heightened risk of severe RSV outcomes in that setting. The move forms part of a wider shift toward prevention in health policy, aiming to reduce hospital admissions and protect vulnerable populations. RSV poses a serious but often overlooked risk to older adults, whose ageing immune systems are less able to fight infection. Vaccination is therefore a vital preventive measure, helping to lower the risk of severe illness, ease winter pressure on NHS services, and protect the most vulnerable, including care home residents and people with long-term health conditions. The decision to extend eligibility was informed by emerging evidence and real-world data on the RSV vaccine's effectiveness in older adults. The JCVI reviewed the latest studies and advised that the benefits of vaccination in preventing severe RSV disease in older adults outweigh the risks, especially given the higher rates of complications among those in their 80s and older. Public health authorities have also indicated that NHS vaccination providers should offer the RSV jab year-round, not just seasonally, and that it can be safely co-administered with the spring COVID-19 vaccine campaign, improving convenience for those eligible for both. GP practices and other NHS vaccination providers across England are being briefed to prepare for the rollout. Providers are expected to actively invite and vaccinate eligible adults, along with newly eligible care home residents as they enter or become part of the programme throughout the year. Health officials emphasize that increasing uptake in this age group could reduce the incidence of severe RSV infections in winters to come — similar to the reductions already seen in the 75–79 age group since the programme's introduction. Healthcare professionals and aging-care advocates have welcomed the expansion, noting that it addresses a gap in protection for the oldest and most vulnerable. The change also addresses concerns raised since the programme's initial rollout, which had excluded many of the very oldest adults until now. Some experts highlighted the ethical importance of protecting those at highest risk and ensuring they benefit from publicly funded preventive measures without cost barriers. Source-Medindia