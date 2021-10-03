by Hannah Joy on  March 10, 2021 at 3:42 PM Lifestyle News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

What Do Young Men Prefer? Video Games or Casual Sex
Young men prefer video games over casual sex , reveals a new study. Also, men prefer drinking followed by gaming.

The findings, which included 2,000 young men and women, indicate that the proportion who say they have not had a non-romantic sexual encounter in the past year has risen from 11.7 percent to 15.2 percent.

For men aged 18 to 24, it rose from 18.9 percent to 30.9 percent, The Telegraph reported on Monday.


For women, the biggest factor explaining the decline in their casual sex lives was drinking. For the men, however, of the key aspects of their lives which appeared to be having an effect, the largest was drinking followed by gaming.

Ten per cent was accounted for by the fact that they were still living with their parents, the study, conducted by researchers from the State University of New York and Rutgers University, reported.

Young people also remaining dependent on their families, both financially and in terms of living at home, might be a factor, according to Simon Forrest, Professor at the Institute for Health and Society at Newcastle University.

"I think this clearly has an impact on the kinds of relationships young people form because that lack of independence can be quite important," he said.

The researcher also pointed to what he calls the 'pornographisation' of society, in which the greater access to explicit pornography online might be affecting sexual relationships.



Source: IANS

Recommended Reading

Video Games Linked to Poor Eating Habits
College students who play video games exercise less and have bad eating habits compared to non-gamers.
READ MORE
Can Playing Video Games As a Child Improve Working Memory Later?
Playing video games can activate the areas responsible for attention or visual-spatial skills in the brain. A new study has shown that cognitive changes can take place even years after people stop playing.
READ MORE
A-Rated Video Games may Develop Bad Behavior in Teens
Teens who play adult-rated video games could develop bad behavior, claims a new study.
READ MORE
Scientists Explore Link Between Violent Video Games and Depression
Children who play violent video games are at an increased risk for depression, suggests study.
READ MORE
Amoebic Dysentery
Amoebic dysentery or amoebiasis is an infection of the intestine that causes diarrhoea most frequently along with other causes.
READ MORE
Prostitution: Fresh Stakes in the Oldest Trade
Prostitution has broadened its base to include street prostitution, massage brothels, gigolo outcall services, strip clubs, lap dancing, phone sex, child prostitution and sex tourism.
READ MORE
Safe Sex
Sex is fun but involves health risks such as sexually transmitted diseases (STDs or unplanned pregnancy specially in those who have multiple partners or in those having unprotected sex.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Color Blindness Calculator

Color Blindness Calculator

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Blood - Sugar Chart

Blood - Sugar Chart

More News on:

Amoebic DysenterySex FactsProstitution: Fresh Stakes in the Oldest TradeSexual Intercourse FactsSafe SexTop Ten Trivial Sex FactsTop Ten Sex Tips for MenSex Numbers