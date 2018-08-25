medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Mental Health News

What Can Dreams Tell About Our Mental Health?

by Rishika Gupta on  August 25, 2018 at 6:07 PM Mental Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Your dreams can tell a lot about you! Here what a bad dream can tell about your mental health, people who have anxiety may have troubled dreams and may wake up feeling negative, finds a new study.
What Can Dreams Tell About Our Mental Health?
What Can Dreams Tell About Our Mental Health?

We wanted to address these important gaps in both dream and well-being research and to study how dream emotions are related to not only different aspects of waking ill-being but also to different aspects of waking well-being, including peace of mind.

In fact, this is the first study to look at how peace of mind relates to dream content, says Pilleriin Sikka, Doctoral Candidate in Psychology at the University of Turku and Lecturer in Cognitive Neuroscience at the University of Skövde, and lead author of the article published in the Nature group journal Scientific Reports.

Peace of mind is a state of inner peace and harmony, a more complex and durable state of well-being traditionally associated with happiness in the Eastern cultures, Sikka continues.

Even though it has rarely been directly measured in studies of well-being, in several philosophical traditions and spiritual approaches, peace of mind has always been regarded as central to human flourishing, adds co-author Antti Revonsuo, Professor of Psychology at the University of Turku and Professor of Cognitive Neuroscience at the University of Skövde.

The researchers asked healthy participants to fill in a questionnaire that measured their waking ill-being and well-being. Then, during the following three weeks the participants kept a daily dream diary in which, every morning upon awakening, they reported all their dreams and rated the emotions they experienced in those dreams.

Results showed that individuals with higher levels of peace of mind reported more positive dream emotions, whereas those with higher levels of anxiety reported more negative dream emotions.

These findings show that if we want to understand how dream content is related to waking well-being, it is not enough to measure only the symptoms of mental ill-being, but we should measure well-being in its own right.

Surprisingly, those aspects that are typically considered and measured as 'well-being' were not related to dream content. So there seems to be something unique about peace of mind and anxiety, Sikka explains.

The researchers propose that individuals with higher levels of peace of mind may be better able to regulate their emotions not only in the waking state but also during dreaming, whereas the opposite may be true for those with higher levels of anxiety.

In future studies we should explore whether better emotion regulation capacity and self-control in general, is indeed something that characterizes people with higher levels of peace of mind and whether improving such skills can also lead to more peace of mind, Sikka concludes.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Drug Interaction Checker

Drug Interaction Checker

Blood Donation - Recipients

Blood Donation - Recipients

The Essence of Yoga

The Essence of Yoga

Color Blindness Calculator

Color Blindness Calculator

Find a Hospital

Find a Hospital

Related Links

People Over Age 30 Give Up On Their Dreams: Study

People Over Age 30 Give Up On Their Dreams: Study

In the early 1970, adults 30 and older used to be happier than younger adults and teens. But that "happiness advantage" has steadily declined.

Control Your Dreams Through a New Headband

Control Your Dreams Through a New Headband

Now you can control your dreams thanks to a new headband available on Kickstarter which the makers claim will push the users into a lucid dream state.

Zapping the Brain Could Help Tackle Scary Dreams

Zapping the Brain Could Help Tackle Scary Dreams

Electric scalp stimulation may help control nightmares, especially among those who suffer from post traumatic stress disorder, a new study found

Dreams Demystified

Dreams Demystified

Dream theories and meaning of dreams abound while our dreams continue to intrigue us, puzzle us, even embarrass us, and we often wonder if our dreams have a bearing on something in our real life.

Sleep Disorder

Sleep Disorder

Sleep disorders can either be having difficulty in getting sleep or dozing off at inappropriate time.

More News on:

Sleep Disorder Dreams Demystified 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Test Your Knowledge on Vitamin D Deficiency

Test Your Knowledge on Vitamin D Deficiency

Deficiency of vitamin D or the sunshine vitamin has become a global health issue affecting nearly a ...

 Top 10 Healthy Weight Gain Foods for Kids

Top 10 Healthy Weight Gain Foods for Kids

Underweight and malnourished kids are at an increased risk of infections and poor immunity. Read ...

 Migalastat for Fabry Disease - Drug Information

Migalastat for Fabry Disease - Drug Information

Migalastat is used to treat Fabry disease, a rare inherited disorder in adult patients whose ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive