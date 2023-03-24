What Are the Lessons Learned from the Tuberculosis Vaccine Rollout?

India and Nigeria had shown promising results and have vast experience in rolling out the tuberculosis (TB) vaccine. Are there any good lessons to learn from these countries' experience in rolling out vaccine which can pave the way for enhancing preparedness for the release of the new tuberculosis vaccine.



Century-old TB Vaccine and Still not 100% coverage in Hard-hit Nations

The only vaccine against TB, the 102 years old BCG (Bacille Calmette Guerin), has a protective effect against meningitis and disseminated TB in children. It does not prevent primary infection and does not prevent reactivation of latent pulmonary infection. It is hard to fathom that why for a disease that was the deadliest infectious disease in the world before COVID-19 hit us, why better vaccines to prevent and control TB are not around yet? More importantly, despite 102 years of BCG vaccine being around, its coverage is still not 100% in TB hard-hit nations like India and Nigeria - as per WHO data, BCG vaccine coverage in 2021 was 84% in India and 75% in Nigeria.