by Jeffil Obadiah on  August 30, 2020 at 7:31 PM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

West Nile Virus Now Emerging In Spain
Spain has reported a third victim of the West Nile virus, a mosquito-borne infection.

According to health authorities on Friday, the third victim, a 70-year-old man, died from the virus in Seville, reports Xinhua news agency.

Empowering Better Health

The other two victims were an 85-year-old woman and a 77-year-old man from the small towns of La Puebla del Rio and Coria del Rio, in the Andalusian region situated next to the Guadalquivir river, which also passes through the centre of Seville.


The health authorities also reported that the number of active cases of the virus dropped from 37 on Thursday to 33 on Friday, with the number of people receiving hospital treatment falling from 17 to 14 (of whom six remain in intensive care).

The virus is spread by mosquitoes, which are common in the area given the proximity to the river.

The current outbreak of the virus is the largest recorded in the region and has been attributed to an increase in the number of mosquitos following a wet spring, which created ideal breeding conditions.

Local authorities have carried out intensive fumigation programs in recent days to control the spread of the virus.

Source: IANS

Recommended Reading

Dengue
Dengue is a tropical disease caused by mosquitoes carrying the dengue virus. Symptoms include fever, joint & muscle ache, fatigue, nausea and skin rash.
READ MORE
Dengue / Dengue Hemorrhagic Fever
Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general information about Dengue and Dengue Hemorrhagic Fever
READ MORE
Dengue Vaccine
Several dengue vaccines are under development. Dengvaxia, Sanofi's live-attenuated tetravalent dengue vaccine is already commercially available in 10 dengue endemic countries.
READ MORE
Papaya Leaves´ Juice to Increase Platelets in Dengue
Carica papaya leaves juice or extract increases platelet counts in cases of dengue fever. Papaya leaves protect the bone marrow.
READ MORE
Chicken Pox
Chicken pox is an acute and highly contagious viral infection caused by the varicella zoster virus.
READ MORE
Shigellosis
Shigellosis or Bacillary Dysentery is a common cause of gastro-enteritis worldwide and can cause bloody diarrhea (called dysentery).
READ MORE
Zika Fever
Zika virus is transmitted to humans by infected mosquitoes which causes mild fever with maculopapular rash. No treatment or vaccine is currently available.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

A-Z Drug Brands in India

A-Z Drug Brands in India

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

More News on:

Chicken PoxShigellosisZika Fever