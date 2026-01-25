West Bengal Nipah Alert: Bats Tested at Kolkata’s Alipore Zoo

Amid Nipah concerns in West Bengal, bats at Kolkata’s Alipore Zoo undergo RT-PCR testing as Statewide surveillance intensifies.

NIMR Team Collects Bat Samples at Alipore Zoo Under Strict Biosafety Protocols

What Is Nipah Virus? A Deadly Zoonotic Threat Linked to Bats

Bat Sampling Conducted After Forest Department Clearance: Chief Wildlife Warden

Amid growing concerns over aare undergoing RT-PCR testing as part of an expanded Statewide surveillance drive, officials confirmed on Saturday.A specialized team from the National Institute of Medical Research (NIMR) collected blood and swab samples from bats at the zoo over two consecutive mornings—January 22 and 23—before public visiting hours began. The exercise was conducted under strict biosafety protocols, officials said.“The team collected swab samples from the bats following all prescribed safety measures,” Alipore Zoo Director Tripti Sah said. “The process was completed before the zoo gates opened to visitors.”requiring immediate reporting to the Union government due to its high fatality rate and potential for human-to-human transmission.Nipah virus is aand can also transmit through contaminated food or close human contact. First identified in 1999, the virus can cause severe respiratory illness and fatal encephalitis, with symptoms ranging from fever and headache to confusion, seizures, and coma.and there is currently no specific treatment or approved vaccine, making early detection, isolation, and preventive surveillance crucial to controlling outbreaks.Health authorities decided to include Alipore Zoo in the surveillance programme as it remains the only facility in Kolkata that houses a bat enclosure. The move comes after two health workers at a private hospital in Barasat, North 24 Parganas district, tested positive for Nipah virus earlier this month.As part of efforts to trace the possible source of infection, RT-PCR testing is being conducted on bat populations across multiple districts. Samples have already been collected from Madhyamgram, Barasat, and Basirhat, all located in North 24 Parganas.The surveillance is being jointly carried out by the National Institute of Virology (NIV) and the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), under the supervision of the State Health Department, with logistical and operational support from the Forest Department.Chief Wildlife Warden and Principal Chief Conservator of Forests Sandeep Sundriyal said all procedures were conducted after obtaining the necessary clearances. “Catching bats requires prior permission from the Forest Department. The Health Department sought approval, which was duly granted,” Mr. Sundriyal said. “Expert teams are visiting areas across the State where bats are present, and the same process was followed at Alipore Zoo.”He added that precautionary measures are already in place at the zoo, and there is no cause for immediate panic. Health officials said the test results are expected in the coming days, which will determine whether the bats at Alipore Zoo are carriers of the virus.a senior Health Department official said. Meanwhile, the expert team is scheduled to visit Nadia district on Saturday as the Statewide Nipah surveillance exercise continues.The intensified surveillance follows the confirmation of two Nipah virus cases in West Bengal earlier this month, detected at the Virus Research and Diagnostic Laboratory (VRDL), ICMR, AIIMS Kalyani. Both patients, who are nurses, are currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital.Health authorities have reiterated that surveillance, early detection, and strict infection-control measures remain critical to preventing further spread of the virus.Source-Medindia