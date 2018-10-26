medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Women Health News

Weight Loss Surgery May Help Prevent Womb Cancer in Obese Women

by Adeline Dorcas on  October 26, 2018 at 2:38 PM Women Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Weight loss surgery for obese women may help prevent womb cancer, reports a new study.

A study of women who had gastric sleeve or bypass surgery for obesity has found that precancerous tissue in their womb reverted to normal tissue when they lost weight.
Weight Loss Surgery May Help Prevent Womb Cancer in Obese Women
Weight Loss Surgery May Help Prevent Womb Cancer in Obese Women

Doctors have long known that womb cancer is caused by obesity, however, until now, the effect of losing weight on precancerous changes in the womb has been poorly studied.

The research led by University of Manchester and Salford Royal scientists is published in International Journal of Cancer and funded by the NIHR Manchester Biological Research Centre.

Around 9,000 women a year are diagnosed with womb cancer, and 2,300 women die.

Pre-menopausal women treated for womb cancer by surgery lose the ability to have children.

The 72 women with an average BMI of over 50 - considered to be super obese - had biopsies taken from their wombs during gastric sleeve or bypass surgery.

Of the 72, four were found to have womb cancer, which was treated by hysterectomy. A further six patients had atypical endometrial hyperplasia, a precancerous condition that causes the overgrowth of cells in the womb.

Of the six women with endometrial hyperplasia, three had no signs of the condition when re-tested at eight weeks, after losing around three stone in weight.

The remaining three were treated by a Mirena coil, which releases the hormone progesterone into the womb and reverses precancerous changes. Two were shown to be free of the condition after six months.

Six monthly checks over four years revealed the precancerous tissue did not return for these five women; the last had a hysterectomy.

The remaining 62 women had normal womb tissue at the time of weight loss surgery, but it was high risk for an abnormality, with fast-growing cells, cancer-causing pathways switched on, and cancer-stopping pathways switched off.

By twelve months after surgery, when the women had lost around seven stone in weight, the high risk changes had reversed.

Dr Emma Crosbie, Clinical Senior Lecturer from The University of Manchester, led the study.

She said: "We know that super obese women are at much higher risk of womb cancer than normal-weight women.

"But we didn't expect such a high proportion of women having treatment for their obesity to have womb cancer and pre-cancer they didn't know about.

"Thanks to this study, we now know that helping obese women to lose weight can reverse pre-cancerous tissue changes.

"It's clear that for super obese women, quick access to weight loss surgery has benefits beyond improving diabetes and risk of heart disease. It can also reduce womb cancer risk.

"Losing weight through dieting is also likely to be effective, but we know that dieting is very hard to do and weight lost is often regained."

Obese postmenopausal women produce estrogen from their fat stores. But as they no longer ovulate, the lack of progesterone allows the cells in the womb to grow - which increases the risk of cancer.

Inflammatory responses and Insulin production are also changed in obese women and can cause cells in the womb to grow.

"Because the reversal of precancerous changes in the womb was so quick, we think the metabolic consequences of weight loss surgery was crucial," Explained Dr. Crosbie.

She added: "Not that weight loss surgery is an easy choice. It changes your relationship with food forever, as you'll be eating smaller meals more frequently, and it is important to remember that surgery can be a hazardous procedure.

"That's why it's not for everyone: only about a third of women choose the surgical option.

"But for those that choose it, gastric sleeve or bypass surgery can now be seen as a preventative measure for womb cancer. Indeed, Dr. Akheel Syed at Salford Royal is already doing this thanks to the results of our study.

"Many patients wait up to two years before their surgery. But making the process quicker - as Dr. Akheel Syed is doing -will undoubtedly save lives."

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Sponsored Article

Sponsored Article

Reiter's Syndrome

Reiter's Syndrome

Hearing Loss Calculator

Hearing Loss Calculator

Recommended Reading

Bariatric Surgery - Short Term and Long Term Outcomes

Bariatric Surgery - Short Term and Long Term Outcomes

The benefits of bariatric surgery outweigh its side-effects. With the surgery you can lose 45 to 60% of the original weight and this has benefits on blood sugar, sleep and heart disease.

Top 15 Health Benefits of Bariatric Surgery

Top 15 Health Benefits of Bariatric Surgery

Bariatric or weight loss surgery is done on persons with severe obesity who are unable to lose weight by other methods or those who have obesity-related health issues.

Endometrial Cancer

Endometrial Cancer

Cancer of the Endometrium, or the inner lining of the uterus (womb) is called endometrial cancer.

Uterine Cancer

Uterine Cancer

Uterine Cancer or Cancer of the Uterus (or Endometrial Cancer) refer to cancers affecting the uterus or the womb in women. Learn about the different types of uterine cancer, symptoms, staging, diagnosis, prognosis, treatment, survival rates and ...

Body Mass Index

Body Mass Index

Body mass index (BMI) is a simple tool that is generally used to estimate the total amount of body fat.

Bulimia Nervosa

Bulimia Nervosa

The term ''Bulimia'' refers to episodes of uncontrolled excessive eating, known as "binges," followed by self-induced vomiting or purgation.

Diet Pills

Diet Pills

Diet pills are flooding the market by millions. The positive side of diet pills to most people is that they achieve their objective of losing weight. Medical reviews are against the use of diet pills.

Mediterranean Diet

Mediterranean Diet

Mediterranean diet has long been considered one of the healthiest diets on the planet. This diet plan discourages the use of saturated fats and hydrogenated oils while cooking meals.

Obesity

Obesity

Obesity is a condition where there is excess accumulation of body fat which poses a risk to the health of the individual. It can affect children and adults.

The Cabbage Diet

The Cabbage Diet

The plausible reason that can be sited is the inherent low calorie property of cabbage.

Zone Diet

Zone Diet

The Zone Diet is a weight loss program with a 40:30:30 plan for carbohydrates, fats and proteins respectively.

More News on:

Diet Pills Obesity The Cabbage Diet Zone Diet Mediterranean Diet Cancer and Homeopathy Bulimia Nervosa The Macrobiotic Diet Height and Weight-Kids Body Mass Index 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

How to Choose the Right Shoes for Your Baby

How to Choose the Right Shoes for Your Baby

Read on for some tips on shoe essentials for your baby's feet.

 Talazoparib for Treating Breast Cancer

Talazoparib for Treating Breast Cancer

Talazoparib is used to treat either locally advanced breast cancer or breast cancer that has spread ...

 Epilepsy In Children / Seizures In Children

Epilepsy In Children / Seizures In Children

Epilepsy or seizures are caused by abnormal electrical activity in the brain and seen fairly ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive