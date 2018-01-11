medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Weight Loss

Weight Loss Surgery Does Increase Testosterone Levels but Don’t Affect Sperms Much : study

by Rishika Gupta on  November 1, 2018 at 8:48 PM Weight Loss
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Even though weight loss or bariatric surgery may increase the testosterone levels to improve sexual satisfaction in men, it may not affect sperm quality, finds a new study. The results of this study are published in the Obesity Surgery journal.
Weight Loss Surgery Does Increase Testosterone Levels but Don’t Affect Sperms Much : study
Weight Loss Surgery Does Increase Testosterone Levels but Don’t Affect Sperms Much : study

Men who have undergone bariatric surgery as a long-term way of losing weight might also benefit from increased testosterone levels post-surgery. However, there is no evidence that the sperm quality of a patient improves.

These are the findings of a comprehensive review in the Springer journal Obesity Surgery, which is the official publication of the International Federation for the Surgery of Obesity and Metabolic Disorders (IFSO). The research was led by Shahzeer Karmali and was a collaborative effort between Yung Lee of McMaster University and Jerry Dang of the University of Alberta in Canada.

Hormonal changes, a drop in sexual functioning, and less satisfaction in bed are among the many downsides of obesity. Obese men, in particular, are known to experience lower testosterone levels, lower sexual satisfaction, and reduced fertility compared to men of normal weight. On average the odds of male infertility are said to increase by 10 percent for every nine kilograms a man is overweight.

Up until now most studies on the relationship between fertility and bariatric surgery have been focused on women. So Lee and his colleagues set out to review the available research on the influence of this procedure on male sex hormones and sperm quality.

"As the prevalence of both male infertility and bariatric surgery increases, knowledge of how surgical intervention affects fertility outcomes may better inform patient and surgeon decisions on pursuing this procedure," says Lee.

In all, 28 studies carried out between 1998 and 2018 drawing on data from more than 1000 patients were included in the review. The studies all examined the effect of bariatric surgery on male sex hormones or sperm characteristics in patients with obesity.

Lee and his colleagues found that patients' testosterone levels significantly increased after they had undergone bariatric surgery. Consistent with an increase in testosterone, levels of the hormones LH, FSH, and SHBG were also boosted. The amount of the female sex hormones estradiol and prolactin also notably dropped.

hormonal changes meant that erectile function also significantly increased after bariatric surgery. However, sperm characteristics such as volume, concentration, ability to move and build did not change much after bariatric surgery. In fact, several cases reported the worsening of such sperm parameters.

"This may be because any positive hormonal changes after bariatric surgery are counterbalanced by nutritional malabsorption and insufficiencies," explains Lee.

"Bariatric surgery appears to be effective in increasing male sex hormones and decreasing female sex hormones in obese male patients. However, our review also suggests that bariatric surgery has no benefits on sperm parameters," explains Lee. "Long-term comparative studies or adequately powered randomized controlled trials are warranted to further examine the impact of bariatric surgery on male sex hormones and sperm quality."

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Sponsored Article

Sponsored Article

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Recommended Reading

Weight Loss Surgery May Help Prevent Womb Cancer in Obese Women

Weight loss (bariatric) surgery can help reduce the risk of womb cancer in obese women, reveals a new study.

Psychiatric Disorders Not a Factor to Disqualify Obese Youth from Weight Loss Surgery

Study finds no association between pre-operative psychiatric diagnosis and post-surgical weight loss outcomes.

Patients Maintain Muscle Mass 5 Years After Weight Loss Surgery

Muscle mass and fat-free mass (organs, bones, tissues) levels are maintained in the body following a rapid post-surgical weight loss, showed new study.

Weight Loss Surgery Increases Risk of Anemia After 10 Years

Anemia or low levels of hemoglobin remains a potential adverse effect of bariatric surgery, even after a decade.

Body Mass Index

Body mass index (BMI) is a simple tool that is generally used to estimate the total amount of body fat.

Bulimia Nervosa

The term ''Bulimia'' refers to episodes of uncontrolled excessive eating, known as "binges," followed by self-induced vomiting or purgation.

Diet Pills

Diet pills are flooding the market by millions. The positive side of diet pills to most people is that they achieve their objective of losing weight. Medical reviews are against the use of diet pills.

Genetics of Male Infertility

Encyclopedia section of medindia briefs you about the Genetics of Male Infertility

Mediterranean Diet

Mediterranean diet has long been considered one of the healthiest diets on the planet. This diet plan discourages the use of saturated fats and hydrogenated oils while cooking meals.

Obesity

Obesity is a condition where there is excess accumulation of body fat which poses a risk to the health of the individual. It can affect children and adults.

The Cabbage Diet

The plausible reason that can be sited is the inherent low calorie property of cabbage.

Zone Diet

The Zone Diet is a weight loss program with a ‘40:30:30’ plan for carbohydrates, fats and proteins respectively.

More News on:

Diet Pills Obesity The Cabbage Diet Genetics of Male Infertility Zone Diet Mediterranean Diet Bulimia Nervosa The Macrobiotic Diet Height and Weight-Kids Body Mass Index 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia (CAH)

Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia (CAH)

Congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH), also known as adreno-genital syndrome, is an inherited ...

 Baloxavir Marboxil for Treating Flu or Acute Uncomplicated Influenza

Baloxavir Marboxil for Treating Flu or Acute Uncomplicated Influenza

FDA approved baloxavir marboxil tablets to treat flu or uncomplicated acute influenza in patients ...

 Snake Gourd Glory

Snake Gourd Glory

Natural coolant the popular snake gourd is a big winner from the gourd family providing both ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive