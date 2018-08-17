medindia
Weight Loss: More Protein can Reduce Fatty Liver

by Hannah Joy on  August 17, 2018 at 11:11 AM Diet & Nutrition News
After weight loss, increasing the amount of protein in the diet can reduce the liver's fat content, thereby can also lower the risk of diabetes in people with nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD).
The study is published ahead of print in the American Journal of Physiology--Endocrinology and Metabolism.

NAFLD sometimes referred to as a "fatty liver"--occurs when more than 5 percent of the liver's total weight is made up of fatty tissue. Excessive fat in the liver can lead to scarring, which may increase the risk of liver cancer or liver failure.

People with NAFLD are more likely to develop type 2 diabetes, and people with type 2 diabetes are more likely to develop NAFLD. In fact an estimated 70 percent of people with type 2 diabetes also have a fatty liver. Obesity is also a major risk factor for NAFLD.

Previous studies have found that short-term protein supplementation helps reduce the fat content in the liver, but there have been few studies on the long-term effects of protein on NAFLD.

Researchers conducted a two-year study to determine the long-term impact of dietary protein on a fatty liver after weight loss. This study was part of the PREVIEW study, which aims to identify the most efficient lifestyle pattern for the prevention of type 2 diabetes in a population of pre-diabetic overweight or obese individuals.

Twenty-five adult volunteers--15 of whom had been previously diagnosed with NAFLD--participated in a low-calorie diet for eight weeks to lose up to 8 percent of their body weight.

After weight loss, the volunteers were directed to maintain their weight for two years and to follow either a moderate- or high-protein diet averaging from 0.8 to 1 grams of protein per kilogram (2.2 pounds) of body weight.

The research team took blood and urine samples and performed body scans to assess liver fat content and the amount of protein eliminated from the volunteers' bodies at three intervals: the start of the weight maintenance phase and again six months and then two years later.

After two years maintaining their weight loss, the increase in dietary protein was associated with reduced liver fat content in the volunteers. In addition, more than half of the participants who were previously diagnosed with NAFLD no longer had a fatty liver.

"These findings stress the clinical implications and potential benefits of increased protein intake after weight loss for people with NAFLD at risk to develop diabetes," the researchers wrote.



Source: Eurekalert

Related Links

High Protein Diet for Athletes

High Protein Diet for Athletes

How much protein do athletes need to include in their diet? Proteins have a direct impact on the performance of an athlete and muscle building and recovery.

Eat a High Protein Diet to Boost Your Cardiovascular Health

Eat a High Protein Diet to Boost Your Cardiovascular Health

Increasing intake from protein-rich foods could be an important and readily achievable way to reduce people's risk of cardiovascular disease.

High Protein Diet Linked to Heart Failure in Post-menopausal Women

High Protein Diet Linked to Heart Failure in Post-menopausal Women

Higher intake of protein from meat products increased the risk of heart failure in post-menopausal women.

Current Treatments for Liver Cancer

Current Treatments for Liver Cancer

Current Treatments for Liver Cancer (also known as hepatoma or hepatocellular carcinoma) can result in complete cure of the disease if it is detected early.

Diet and Nutrition Tips for Athletes

Diet and Nutrition Tips for Athletes

A well balanced nutritious diet can help you keep physically fit and mentally alert not only during and after the sports events but all round the year.

Hepatitis A

Hepatitis A

Hepatitis A is the most benign of the hepatitis viruses and usually has no long term side effects. Hepatitis A vaccine is available that is 95% effective in preventing the disease.

Magical Millets for Your Health

Magical Millets for Your Health

Millets are far more nutrient dense than wheat and rice. They are inexpensive and tasty too. Nutritionists now advise switching to millets from wheat and rice.

Milk Thistle

Milk Thistle

Milk Thistle is a resourceful natural plant which has many medicinal benefits. In herbal medication milk thistle is used in cases of liver diseases.

The Basics of Baby Food

The Basics of Baby Food

The healthiest baby foods can be made at home. Products from big brands that claim to develop infants health in a variety of ways are no match for nutritious home-made preparations.

Wilson's Disease

Wilson's Disease

This is a rare inherited systemic disorder of copper metabolism, affecting the liver mainly before other organs.

