Weight Loss Linked to Cardiometabolic Benefits

by Colleen Fleiss on  October 10, 2019 at 12:19 AM Weight Loss
Maintaining weight loss was found to be associated with favorable heart disease, stroke, and diabetes risk factors compared to regaining weight after three years, stated new study led by researchers from the Jean Mayer USDA Human Nutrition Research Center on Aging at Tufts.
The study was published in the Journal of the American Heart Association on Oct. 9.

"Regaining weight was associated with a reversal of the benefits seen from losing weight," said senior and corresponding author Alice H. Lichtenstein, a nutrition scientist and director of the Cardiovascular Nutrition Laboratory at the Jean Mayer USDA Human Nutrition Research Center on Aging. "If you lose weight and maintain the weight loss for a long period of time, do the benefits continue? The answer is yes and sometimes the benefits get even stronger. If you lose weight and don't maintain it, the benefits are diminished or disappear. These findings emphasize the dual importance of not only achieving a heathy body weight but maintaining a healthy body weight."

"What we need to focus on now is how we can support not only healthy approaches to losing weight but healthy approaches to helping those who are successful in losing weight maintain the weight loss. The latter may be the most challenging," Lichtenstein continued.

The team also sought to identify the point distinguishing "maintaining" from "regaining" and at what percentage the cardiometabolic risk benefits of weight loss were diminished, but found no clear point of demarcation. Few studies have directly compared successful weight loss maintenance with weight regain, in part because no standardized definition for successful weight-loss maintenance exists.

The study used data from the Look AHEAD trial, a multicenter controlled clinical trial assessing the association between weight loss and cardiovascular disease risk in individuals with obesity and type 2 diabetes.

Source: Eurekalert

