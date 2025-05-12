About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Weekly Yoga Podcast to Elevate Your Mind, Body, and Soul

by Colleen Fleiss on May 12 2025 12:00 AM

Discover the physical, mental, and emotional benefits of yoga for a healthier, balanced life.

The Ministry of Ayush has launched an exciting new digital initiative — a Weekly Yoga Podcast, produced by the Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga (MDNIY). () This podcast aims to bring the ancient practice of yoga to every household, offering listeners a modern approach to timeless wisdom.
The launch of the podcast was announced by Prataprao Jadhav, the Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for the Ministry of Ayush, who shared the exciting news through his social media platforms.

The Weekly Yoga Podcast for Modern Yogis

The Weekly Yoga Podcast is designed to bridge the gap between traditional yoga practices and contemporary lifestyles, providing insightful discussions, guided yoga sessions, and expert interviews. Each episode promises to make yoga accessible and relatable for people of all ages and backgrounds.

The inaugural episode sets the stage for a transformative journey into the world of yoga, marking the beginning of a series aimed at engaging listeners in meaningful conversations around the practice. With a focus on both the physical and mental benefits of yoga, the podcast explores how ancient wisdom can seamlessly integrate into today’s fast-paced world, promoting holistic well-being.

According to the Ministry of Ayush, this initiative is a part of the broader effort to popularize yoga and help it become an integral part of daily life, not just in India, but globally.

The launch comes closely after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address on March 30, 2025, during the 120th episode of his Mann Ki Baat programme. In his speech, he underscored the significance of International Yoga Day and introduced the 2025 theme: "Yoga for One Earth, One Health." This theme reflects yoga's profound role in fostering physical, mental, and environmental well-being. The Prime Minister's message resonates with India's global vision for unity, health, and sustainability.

Exploring Yoga’s Global Impact

In the first episode, listeners are invited to dive deep into the essence of yoga and its transformative global influence. Once considered a sacred Indian tradition, yoga has now grown into a worldwide movement embraced by people seeking harmony, balance, and health. The podcast sheds light on yoga’s evolution, from its spiritual origins to becoming a powerful tool for health across the globe.

The episode also delves into the philosophical foundation of the 2025 theme, inspired by India's G20 presidency and the concept of "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam" — meaning "the world is one family." This idea reinforces the unifying power of yoga in the global context.

As 2025 marks the 10th anniversary of International Yoga Day, the Ministry of Ayush has launched a series of Signature Events to celebrate the occasion. These events aim to spread the message of yoga and its practical application in daily life. The Yoga for One Earth, One Health theme will be explored through these initiatives, giving a deeper understanding of how yoga can contribute to individual well-being as well as collective global health.

The Ministry has also unveiled 10 Signature Tracks for the celebrations, each focusing on different aspects of yoga, from environmental wellness to mental health, and emphasizing yoga's role in fostering unity across the world.

With the launch of this weekly podcast and the celebration of International Yoga Day’s 10th anniversary, the Ministry of Ayush continues its commitment to making yoga a global movement for health and harmony. As the world faces a range of challenges, from mental health issues to environmental crises, yoga offers a solution rooted in balance, unity, and well-being.

Listeners are encouraged to tune in every week to discover how yoga can transform their lives, bringing health, peace, and a sense of belonging to the global family.

Reference:
  1. Union Minister of Ayush, Shri Prataprao Jadhav Launches Weekly Yoga Podcast to Promote Holistic Wellness - (https://pib.gov.in/PressReleasePage.aspx?PRID=2128149)
Source-Medindia


