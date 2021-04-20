by Angela Mohan on  April 20, 2021 at 10:58 AM Diabetes News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Once-a-week injectable insulin therapy found to be safe and as effective as daily insulin injections, according to the results of international clinical trials published online in Diabetes Care.

Initiating and maintaining insulin treatment remain a problem for many patients worldwide with Type 2 diabetes. Fear of injections and the inconvenience and burden of injectable therapy contribute to the barriers against insulin therapy initiation and adherence.

Reducing the frequency of treatment administration with advances, such as the once-weekly insulin used in these phase 2 trials, may decrease the reluctance to initiate insulin therapy while improving long-term adherence, glucose control, and ultimately, patient well-being.


Insulin, which has been the foundation of diabetes treatment for 100 years, is an effective glucose-lowering agent and is safe when used at the correct dose," says Ildiko Lingvay, M.D., M.P.H., M.S.C.S., a professor of internal medicine and population and data sciences at UT Southwestern.

"Insulin treatment is burdensome, requires frequent injections, and continues to carry a certain stigma. The development of an effective and safe insulin that can be administered once a week is a huge advance in the field."

With two-week screening period, 16 weeks of treatment, and a five-week follow-up, the trial evaluated three different ways to adjust and optimize the insulin dose and to assess which one presented the best balance between effectively lowering glucose while minimizing low-glucose events.

Second study included 154 patients from five countries (the U.S., Canada, the Czech Republic, Germany, and Italy).

During the 23-week time frame, the second trial evaluated practical aspects of insulin use as well as the best ways to transition from a daily regimen to the new weekly insulin injections. The researchers determined that starting with a higher first dose - called a loading dose - allowed patients to reach their optimal glucose target faster.

"These two studies served as the steppingstones for a large phase 3 clinical trial program that is currently ongoing at UT Southwestern and other sites, which is designed to evaluate the efficacy of once-weekly insulin administration in patients with either Type 1 or Type 2 diabetes," Lingvay says.

"A weekly insulin is a game-changer that will decrease the treatment burden for patients while also improving compliance. This treatment will also decrease the burden on those who care for patients with diabetes requiring insulin.

For example, for patients who need help injecting, those living in long-term care facilities, and those with memory problems, a once-weekly insulin will facilitate treatment and decrease the burden on the care providers."



Source: Medindia

Recommended Reading

Top 9 Diabetes Diet Myths
Are you a Diabetic? Myths about food restrictions put you away from enjoying your meal? Here are a few facts and hints to help you make wise food choices.
READ MORE
Decoding HbA1c Test for Blood Sugar
The HbA1c assay is the gold-standard measurement of chronic glycemia and measures the amount of glucose that binds to hemoglobin over a period of 3 months
READ MORE
Diabesity
With more than one billion people affected, diabesity is the largest epidemic in the world today. Fortunately it can be reversed with lifestyle changes.
READ MORE
Diabetes - Essentials
Diabetes is a metabolic disease caused by insulin deficiency that leads to high blood sugar levels and several associated complications if left untreated.
READ MORE
Diabetes - Foot Care
Valuable information on diabetic foot care, treatment and prevention.
READ MORE
Diabetes - Self-Monitoring of Blood Glucose (SMBG)
Self-Monitoring Of Blood Glucose (SMBG) is one of the greatest advancements in the management of Diabetes.
READ MORE
Diabetes and Exercise
Regular exercise especially in type II diabetes not only helps reduce the sugar but also reduces the demand for medication by 20% and helps you stay healthy.
READ MORE
Gestational diabetes
The condition is not caused by a lack of insulin, but by the action of hormones produced during pregnancy that blocks the action of insulin.
READ MORE
Glycemic Index
GLYCEMIC INDEX (GI) is a scale which helps to rank carbohydrate- rich foods, depending on how they affect blood glucose levels, by comparing them to glucose.
READ MORE
Pregnancy and Complications
In-depth guide for expecting mothers to overcome health complications related to early or late pregnancy. Anemia, urinary infection, diabetes, premature labor to name a few.
READ MORE
Type 2 Diabetes
Globalization and changing lifestyles has made diabetes very common in developing countries so much so that India is known as the Diabetes Capital of the World.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

Hearing Loss Calculator

Hearing Loss Calculator

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Drug Side Effects Calculator

More News on:

Diabetes - EssentialsDiabetes - Self-Monitoring of Blood Glucose (SMBG)Diabetes and ExerciseGestational diabetesPregnancy and ComplicationsGlycemic IndexType 2 DiabetesDecoding HbA1c Test for Blood SugarDiabetes - Foot CareDiabesity