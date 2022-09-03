Weekly Child COVID Cases Drop Below 100K

Advertisement

Reported Covid-19 cases among children spiked dramatically in 2022 during the Omicron variant surge, and over 4.8 million child cases were reported since the beginning of January.Over 12.7 million children have tested positive for Covid-19 since the onset of the pandemic in the country in early 2020.Almost 670,000 of these cases were added in the past four weeks, according to the report.Since the first week of September 2021, there have been nearly 7.7 million additional child cases in the US, according to the report.As of Tuesday, the US continued to be the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of Covid cases and deaths at 79,339,202 and 960,310.Source: IANS