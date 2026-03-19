Weekly Buprenorphine: Safer Opioid Treatment in Pregnancy

Weekly buprenorphine injections for opioid recovery are safer and more effective than daily pills for mothers and their babies.
Weekly buprenorphine injections demonstrate a superior safety profile compared to daily oral dosing and serve as a highly effective treatment for Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) in pregnancy. Buprenorphine injections provide a steady path to recovery, helping mothers maintain abstinence.
The findings were revealed by a clinical study funded by the National Institutes of Health (NIH).(1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Extended-release versus Sublingual Buprenorphine in Pregnancy through 12-months Postpartum
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The trial, published in JAMA Internal Medicine, showed that mothers using the extended-release injection had higher rates of staying off illicit opioids compared to those taking daily sublingual (under the tongue) medication.
Additionally, the long-acting injection was found to be safer, with fewer serious side effects. The results suggest that weekly injections offer a better, more reliable way to support recovery for both mother and baby.
What are the Risks of Untreated Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) During Pregnancy?“These findings are clinically valuable for they show us that this injectable extended-release buprenorphine formulation is safe to use in pregnancy and results in better opioid abstinence outcomes compared to sublingual buprenorphine,” said Nora D. Volkow, M.D., director of NIH’s National Institute on Drug Abuse (NIDA).
“This is especially relevant in the context of the ongoing opioid overdose crisis and public health emergency.”
Illicit opioid use and untreated OUD can have dire consequences during pregnancy, including risk of fatal overdose for the mother and the development of neonatal opioid withdrawal syndrome (NOWS) and other adverse consequences for the baby.
What are the Disadvantages of Daily Sublingual Buprenorphine for OUD?Treating OUD in pregnancy with sublingual buprenorphine is effective, but it has disadvantages, including risk of misuse, potentially poor adherence, and daily fluctuating blood levels known as peak-trough effects that may inadequately mitigate opioid-related cravings and withdrawal, leading to continued opioid use.
The researchers in this study wanted to see if using a weekly formulation of subcutaneous (under-the-skin), extended-release buprenorphine injections during pregnancy—with the option of a monthly formulation for postpartum participants who were not breastfeeding—might promote as good or better opioid abstinence rates and NOWS outcomes.
In the multicenter trial, 140 pregnant adults were randomized to receive either injectable extended-release or sublingual buprenorphine (with or without naloxone).
The trial, supported by the NIDA Clinical Trials Network as part of the NIH Helping to End Addiction Long-term ® Initiative (NIH HEAL Initiative®), was the first randomized trial testing extended-release buprenorphine for OUD in pregnancy and postpartum.
Injectable Buprenorphine Can Improve Illicit Opioid Abstinence Rates During PregnancyThe researchers found that rates of illicit opioid abstinence during pregnancy, as measured by urine drug screens, were significantly higher for those receiving weekly extended-release buprenorphine and were non-inferior postpartum compared to participants receiving sublingual buprenorphine.
While the percentage of participants experiencing non-serious maternal adverse events did not differ between the types of treatments, they were more commonly rated as medication-related in the extended-release group during pregnancy.
Serious maternal adverse events were less common in the extended-release group throughout the trial. NOWS outcomes did not differ between the treatment groups.
New Buprenorphine Formulations Can Improve Recovery in Pregnant Mothers“We knew that injectable extended-release buprenorphine leads to superior rates of illicit opioid abstinence in non-pregnant adults, but there had been no completed randomized clinical trial testing its use during pregnancy,” said principal investigator and lead author John Winhusen, Ph.D., professor of Psychiatry and Behavioral Neuroscience at the University of Cincinnati College of Medicine.
“It is exciting to share the results of this trial, which have immediate clinical application: this longer-acting medication can safely and more effectively support treatment and recovery in pregnant patients.”
Reference:
- Extended-release versus Sublingual Buprenorphine in Pregnancy through 12-months Postpartum - (https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jamainternalmedicine/fullarticle/2846277)
Source-Eurekalert