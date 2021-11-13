About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
Wedding Season: 7 Aesthetic Treatments for Your Face

by Hannah Joy on November 13, 2021 at 2:01 PM
Wedding season is here and you will need a healthy, glowing skin. Try out these 7 aesthetic treatments that are listed for a young, glowing face.

People have started going out now and everyone wants to look their best with so many occasions approaching be it the upcoming wedding season Christmas or the New Year. It's understandable as there are parties to attend, friends and family to meet everyone want to stand out in the best possible ways.

This year, join the growing number of people undergoing aesthetic procedures to enhance their appearance. A holistic approach to facial aesthetics can help you plan treatments that take care of your primary skin concerns as well as achieve a well-rested, rejuvenated and glowing face. These treatments are highly effective, with results beyond the reach of regular salon facials and skincare.

Here are 7 aesthetic treatments to get your face glowing this wedding season!

1. Hydrafacial

It is an award-winning technologically-advanced treatment. It is perfect for glowing skin this festive season. This treatment is painless and gives immediate results. Hydrafacial has very little or no downtime.
It works around the following points:

Cleanses and Peels: Patented serums and gentle peels loosen and remove dull, damaged dead skin cells to uncover new healthy skin.

Extract and Hydrate: A gentle, painless vacuum-like suction works to remove impurities and debris from your pores. Intense moisturizers simultaneously hydrate the skin.

Fuse and Protects: A healthy mixture of antioxidants, peptides & skin boosters is infused to maximize your glow.

There are several benefits of undergoing this treatment process. You can get rid of the following problems:
  • Uneven Skin Tone
  • Skin Texture
  • Brown Spots & blemishes
  • Oily & congested Skin
  • Enlarged pores
  • Fine Line + Wrinkles
2. Laser Toning Facial

Also referred to as Q-Switched Nd: YAG Laser treatment is used for overall skin rejuvenation. During this treatment, one might feel a tingling sensation but no pain. It takes around 7-10 days after one can see significant improvement post a single session. Multiple sessions may be required for optimal results. During the Laser Toning, Facial one can have mild to moderate redness for a few hours.

How does Laser Toning Facial help our skin?

Q-Switched Nd: YAG Laser is the most effective method for removing natural or artificial pigmentation. Our skin pigment absorbs the energy of the laser and breaks it down into fine particles. It is then removed from the body naturally. It also promotes collagen and elastin production.

After going through one session of this treatment, one can see a visible improvement in the following skin problems:
  • Uneven skin tone
  • Fine Lines & Wrinkles
  • Skin Laxity & Sagging
  • Pigmented Lesions (Freckles, Birth Marks, Melasma, Age-Spots)
  • Tattoo Removal
  • Vascular Lesions
3. Carbon Laser Peel

It is also known as HOLLYWOOD LASER FACIAL and CHINA DOLL FACIAL. It is a painless procedure wherein effects can be seen immediately on one's skin. The carbon laser peel treatment has very little or no downtime.

How does Carbon Laser Peel work?

This procedure involves the application of liquid carbon on the face. Q-Switched Nd: YAG Laser is applied over the skin, which is absorbed by the carbon particles. This works as an exfoliator to remove the debris in skin. This in turn also enhances the formation of collagen.

Skin benefits of undergoing Carbon Laser Peel:
  • Instant glow and radiance of the skin
  • Improved skin texture
  • Even skin tone
  • Tightening of pores
  • Reduction of acne, scars and associated pigmentation
  • Reduction of fine lines & wrinkles
4. Injectable Skin Boosters

These are long-lasting injectable skincare, which helps keep your skin moisturized and improve skin quality inside out. The prior numbing cream application makes the treatment almost painless. The results can be seen immediately but the optimal result is achieved within 2 weeks' time. Injectable skin boosters have very little or no downtime.

The effects can be seen immediately on one's skin and the treatment has very little or no downtime.

How does injection skin boosters work?

It entails multiple superficial injections of hyaluronic acid into the skin.

HA is naturally present in our body and is responsible for providing hydration and moisturization of the skin. It also promotes collagen and elastin formation. The prior numbing cream application makes the treatment almost painless.

What are the skin benefits?
  • Provides hydration & glow
  • Improves skin texture
  • Provides firmness
  • Reduce the appearance of scars
  • Reduces fine lines and pores
  • Evens skin tone
5. Chemical Peel

It is a very popular treatment to boost your skin's appearance and reduce the effects of skin damage. The chemical peel procedure can cause a warm, tingling sensation but there is no pain. The superficial peels show immediate effects with a downtime of 0-2 days whereas deeper peels on the other hand take 7-14 days to show the optimal results and their downtime is also between 7-14 days.

How does a chemical peel work?

The chemical peel is applied to the skin and causes the top layer of the skin to peel off. This leads to new skin formation which makes the skin look firmer, smoother and more even.

What are the skin benefits?
  • Reduces Fine lines
  • Improves rough, dull skin
  • Evens skin tone
  • Reduces Skin pigmentation
  • Reduces Acne
6. Dermal Fillers

This is one of the top facial aesthetics treatments. The prior numbing cream application makes the dermal fillers treatment almost painless. The effects can be seen immediately on the skin. The bruising & swelling may sometimes last for 2 weeks.

How does a dermal filler work?

They are gel-like substances, commonly made of hyaluronic acid, that are injected beneath the skin. The fillers plump the skin which helps to restore lost volume to the face, lift sagging skin, add volume to lips, cheeks and diminish facial lines.

What are the several skin benefits of dermal fillers:
  • Smoothen fine lines
  • Improve facial symmetry
  • Restore facial volume
  • Plump the lips
  • Cheek Lift
  • Face Lift
  • Under-eye rejuvenation
  • Jawline enhancement
7. Botox

Very popular & effective treatment for fine lines and wrinkles. Since a prior numbing cream is applied, it makes the treatment almost painless. One can see the optimal effects within 7-14 days. Bruising & swelling may sometimes last for 2 weeks.

How does Botox work?

Small amounts of Botox is injected into facial muscles. Botox paralyses the muscles temporarily, just enough to reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.

What can Botox treat?

BOTOX can treat:
  • Forehead lines
  • Frown lines between eyebrows
  • Crow's feet
It is advisable to avoid last-minute trips to your aesthetic clinic and start your treatment early. Optimum benefits with most non-invasive face treatments can also take a few days to weeks to show. It is also very important to choose an aesthetician with experience and proper training in the above-mentioned treatments.



Source: IANS
