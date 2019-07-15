medindia

Wearing Hearing Aid Helps Protect the Brain in Later Life

by Iswarya on  July 15, 2019 at 7:16 PM Senior Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

People who wear a hearing aid for age-related hearing problems maintain better brain function over time compared to those who do not, reveals a new study. The findings of the study are presented at the Alzheimer's Association International Conference.
Wearing Hearing Aid Helps Protect the Brain in Later Life
Wearing Hearing Aid Helps Protect the Brain in Later Life

It builds on important research in recent years pulled together by the Lancet Commission on Dementia Prevention, Intervention, and Care, through which hearing loss emerged as an important risk factor for dementia. This research suggests that wearing a hearing aid may mitigate that risk.

Show Full Article


The research was conducted by the University of Exeter and King's College London and is presented at the Alzheimer's Association International Conference in LA. In the PROTECT online study of 25,000 people aged 50 or over.

The findings provide early evidence that encouraging people to wear an effective hearing aid may help to protect their brains and reduce their risk of dementia.

Both groups undertook annual cognitive tests over two years. After that time, the group who wore hearing aids performed better in measures assessing working memory and aspects of attention than those who did not. On one attention measure, people who wore hearing aids showed faster reaction times - in everyday terms, this is a reflection of concentration, for example, 'straining to hear a sound', 'peering closely at an object of great interest', 'listening intently to someone speaking'.

PROTECT lead Dr. Anne Corbett, from the University of Exeter, said: "Previous research has shown that hearing loss is linked to a loss of brain function, memory and an increased risk of dementia. Our work is one of the largest studies to look at the impact of wearing a hearing aid and suggests that wearing a hearing aid could actually protect the brain. We now need more research and a clinical trial to test this and perhaps feed into policy to help keep people healthy in later life."

Professor Clive Ballard, of the University of Exeter Medical School, said: "We know that we could reduce dementia risk by a third if we all took action from mid-life. This research is part of an essential body of work to find out what really works to keep our brains healthy. This is an early finding and needs more investigation, yet it has exciting potential. The message here is that if you're advised you need a hearing aid, find one that works for you. At the very least it will improve your hearing, and it could help keep your brain sharp too."

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

Blood Donation - Recipients

Blood Donation - Recipients

Blood Pressure Calculator

Blood Pressure Calculator

Recommended Reading

Alzheimers Disease

Alzheimer's disease is a progressive neurodegenerative disease affecting memory and thinking and making the person increasingly dependent on others.

Diseases Related to Old Age

Ageing is referred to the accumulation of changes that brings a person closer to death.

Robots Understand a Dementia Patient's Joy and Sorrow

Robots are being developed that can understand the joys and sorrows of dementia patients and cater to their needs. The robots will be human-like and perform a variety of tasks to lessen the burden of caregivers.

AIDS / HIV - Treatment

Encyclopedia section of medindia explains in brief about the treatment for AIDS/HIV

AIDS/HIV

"AIDS is an epidemic disease, a potentially preventable, deadly infection for which there is no cure, no vaccine, and it is not under control." - National Commission on AIDS, 1993.

AIDS/HIV - Clinical Features

Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general info about HIV Clinical Features

AIDS/HIV - Epidemiology

AIDS or HIV is an epidemic disease, a potentially deadly infection that can be prevented with precautions. AIDS/HIV symptoms manifest long after the actual infection occurs.

AIDS/HIV - Health Education

Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general info about AIDS information and health education.

AIDS/HIV - Prevention And Transmission

Encyclopedia section of medindia explains in brief about the prevention for AIDS/HIV

Oral Health And AIDS

AIDS has taken on massive proportions in modern times. It is estimated that over 15 million people are suffering from the disease and many more are harboring the dreaded Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV).

Parkinsons Disease

Parkinson’s disease is a neurodegenerative disease caused by progressive dopamine brain cells loss. Symptoms of Parkinson’s disease are correctable to an extent.

Tinnitus

Tinnitus is the perception of ringing, hissing, or other sound within the ears when no corresponding external sound is present.

More News on:

Oral Health And AIDS Parkinsons Disease Tinnitus AIDS/HIV AIDS/HIV - Epidemiology AIDS/HIV - Clinical Features AIDS/HIV - Health Education AIDS/HIV - Prevention And Transmission AIDS / HIV - Treatment AIDS/HIV- Lab Tests and Faqs 

What's New on Medindia

Living-donor Liver Transplant Offers Many Advantages over Deceased Donor

Home Remedies for Ear Blockage

Nutrition Care Process to Empower Dieticians - Interview With Dr. Esther Myers at ISPEN 2019
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive