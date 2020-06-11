by Iswarya on  November 6, 2020 at 10:51 AM Research News
Wearing Face Masks During Exercise Don't Hinder Breathing: Study
Face masks do not hinder breathing for a few healthy individuals during even "vigorous" exercise, reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health.

The findings call into question previous public health advice given by institutions, including the World Health Organization, that masks shouldn't be worn during exercise.

"Our findings are of importance because they show that people can wear face masks during intense exercise with no harmful effects on performance and minimal impact on blood and muscle oxygenation," the researchers state.


The study evaluated using a three-layer cloth face mask, the type recommended lately by Dr. Theresa Tam, Canada's Chief Public Health Officer. "Results using a single-layer cloth mask could differ," the researchers note.

The study involved 14 physically active and healthy men and women, controlled for the effects of diet, prior physical activity, and sleep during the 24 hours before the test.

"If people use face masks during indoor exercise, it might make the sessions safer and allow gyms to stay open during COVID," stated Phil Chilibeck, who was a co-author of the study. "It could also allow sports to continue, including hockey, where COVID-19 transmission appears to be high."

Participants were asked to do a brief warm-up on a stationary bike. The exercise test involved a progressive rise in the bike's intensity while maintaining a needed pedal rate. Once they could not retain the pedal rate, the test was over.

"Usually a participant reaches fatigue on this test in six to 12 minutes depending on their fitness level," stated Chilibeck.

The team evaluated the participants, who did the test three times each, once wearing a cloth face mask, once wearing a surgical face mask, and once with no face mask. The team noted the participants' blood oxygen levels and muscle oxygen levels throughout the test using non-invasive measurement tools.

Chilibeck says the study is timely, as Saskatchewan has lately issued new public health orders that go into effect this week, making masks compulsory in indoor public spaces in Regina, Saskatoon, and Prince Albert to help control the spread of COVID-19.

While the new provincial mask rules say that persons working out in a gym, ice rink, or other recreational space are excluded, Chilibeck suggests that people wear masks to keep safe, particularly in these areas where people may be breathing harder to vigorous exercise.

Source: Medindia

