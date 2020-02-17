medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Medical Gadgets

Wearable Trackers Help Estimate Fitness Levels

by Colleen Fleiss on  February 17, 2020 at 9:43 AM Medical Gadgets
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

In sedentary patients, wearable trackers help estimate cardiorespiratory health through daily living, facilitating measurement. This could facilitate testing for those with low exercise tolerance and may reduce the need for medically supervised fitness testing. The study is published ahead of print in the Journal of Applied Physiology.
Wearable Trackers Help Estimate Fitness Levels
Wearable Trackers Help Estimate Fitness Levels

Testing the amount of oxygen the body uses during exercise (VO2max) can assess these risks and may also function as a preventive measure. However, people must typically exercise to exhaustion to measure VO2max, and such testing requires medical supervision and specialized equipment. In addition, it may not be safe for all who need to undergo cardiorespiratory fitness testing to exercise at maximum effort. Methods that use lower intensity exercise (submaximal) do not always provide results as accurate as maximal testing.

Show Full Article


"Assessment of [cardiorespiratory fitness] during everyday activities may be very promising to enable constant tracking of [cardiorespiratory fitness] in an unobtrusive manner, as it would simplify self-assessment by removing the need of exercise equipment typical of submaximal testing," an international team of researchers wrote.

The research team studied healthy adult volunteers between the ages of 18 and 55. The volunteers participated in a cycling test to measure their VO2max prior to the study. The researchers measured the volunteers' height, weight, fat and muscle mass and fitted them with a chest strap heart monitor and an activity monitory worn around the wrist. The volunteers were directed to wear the devices continuously during daytime hours for five consecutive days as they followed their typical daily routines.

Using a fitness index to calculate the relationship between energy expenditure and heart rate during physical activity, the researchers predicted VO2max for each of the volunteers. Comparing the estimated VO2max with the true values from the cycling test, the margin of error was approximately 10 percent. This figure is lower than the mean error rate reported in previous research using submaximal methods to measure cardiorespiratory fitness.

"This gives us confidence that the presented method offers valuable predictions of [cardiorespiratory fitness] useful for categorizing individuals of different fitness levels," the researchers wrote. "Future work should focus on extending the validity of the presented method with data to groups of elderly and patients."

Source: Newswise

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Accident and Trauma Care

Accident and Trauma Care

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Iron Intake Calculator

Iron Intake Calculator

Recommended Reading

Essentials of Cardiorespiratory Fitness

Cardiorespiratory fitness is the ability of the body''s circulatory and respiratory systems to supply energy and oxygen during sustained physical activity.

Fitness and Exercise Calorie Calculator for Weight Loss

Fitness and Exercise Calorie Calculator for Weight Loss accurately estimates the number of calories burned during a workout.

Quiz on Heart Attack

The risk factors that work behind the scene before a heart attack are familiar to many. But do you realize the extent to which your lifestyle choices are putting your life at risk? Can you identify a heart attack when it occurs? Take our quiz ...

New Wearable Tracker Keeps Tab on Dementia Patients

A new multi-modal sensing device developed by researchers could track activities and behavior of people with dementia.

Best Workout Routines for Women

The myriad of exercises available for women today to achieve the perfect body can leave them confused.

Body Types and Befitting Workouts

Workout and diet which is well suited for a pear shaped body.

Exercise

It is important for us to understand the power of daily exercise. Only then can we motivate ourselves to inculcate the habit of exercise on a daily basis.

Exercise and Fitness

Exercise is about revamping your lifestyle, not just weight loss. Exercise to get healthy – that way, you’ll last longer at it and get better results.

Exercise To Gain Weight

Are you underweight and want to know how to gain weight? Exercise or workouts can help you gain weight by increasing muscle mass. Read on to learn some exercises and tips to gain weight.

Fitness through Density Training Program

Density Training is an effective weight training workout which helps to quickly build muscle and lose fat mass.

Introduction To Physiotherapy

Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general information about Physiotherapy

Lifestyle Modification: No Big Deal!

Simple and practically possible lifestyle changes can make a huge difference in improving our health status without actually putting much effort.

Types of Physiotherapy

Physiotherapy is a branch of healthcare science, that mainly concentrates on the physical aspects of an individual's healthcare, by treating their physical ailments.

Walking As An Exercise

People walk for many reasons ranging from pleasure to mental relaxation, finding solitude or for exercise.

More News on:

Introduction To PhysiotherapyTypes of PhysiotherapyExercise and FitnessLifestyle Modification: No Big Deal!Body Types and Befitting WorkoutsExercise To Gain WeightFitness Through Density Training ProgramWalking As An ExerciseExerciseBest Workout Routines for Women
Hypertension Premium Membership Benefits

What's New on Medindia

Cocoa can Help People With Peripheral Artery Disease Walk Again

Smart Jumpsuit can Track Infants' Movement and Development

Simple Beauty Tips to Keep Your Skin Young during Menopause
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive