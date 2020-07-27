Wealthier Men Have a Higher Chance of Developing Hypertension

More than one billion people have high blood pressure worldwide. Around 30-45% of adults are affected, rising to more than 60% of people over 60 years of age.High blood pressure is the leading global cause of premature death, accounting for almost 10 million deaths in 2015. Of those, 4.9 million were due to ischemic heart disease and 3.5 million were due to stroke.Japan alone has more than 10 million people with high blood pressure, and the number continues to rise. Dr. Yanagiya said:This analysis of the J-HOPE study examined the relationship between household income and high blood pressure in Japanese employees. A total of 4,314 staff (3,153 men and 1,161 women) with daytime jobs and normal blood pressure were enrolled in 2012 from 12 workplaces.Workers were divided into four groups according to annual household income: less than 5 million, 5 to 7.9 million, 8 to 9.9 million, and 10 million or more Japanese yen per year. The researchers investigated the association between income and developing high blood pressure over a two-year period.Compared to men in the lowest income category, men in the highest income group were nearly twice as likely to develop high blood pressure.Men in the 5 to 7.9 million and 8 to 9.9 million groups had a 50% higher risk of developing high blood pressure compared to men with the lowest incomes, although the positive association did not reach statistical significance in the 8 to 9.9 million group.The findings were consistent regardless of age, and were independent of baseline blood pressure, worksite, occupation, number of family members, and smoking.The relationships were slightly weakened after accounting for alcohol consumption and body mass index (BMI; kg/m2), both of which were higher for men in the higher income groups.In women, there was no significant link between income and blood pressure. However, women with higher household income tended to have a lower risk of developing high blood pressure.said Dr. Yanagiya.He concluded:Dr. Yusuke Yoshikawa, public relations coordinator for JCS 2020, said:Professor Michel Komajda, a Past President of the ESC and course director of the ESC programme at JCS 2020, said:Source: Eurekalert