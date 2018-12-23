A combination of ibrutinib, a targeted treatment already in clinical use, with a new inhibitor called AZD8055 can help treat hard to treat cases of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).

Weakness Of a Chemotherapy Resistant Form Of Leukemia Found

‘This Novel combination of treatments offers the patients a new hope to reduce the ability of the CLL cell to adapt to the treatment which attacks the cell in two places as opposed to one.’

The research carried out in collaboration with NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde (NHSGGC) and published in Clinical Cancer Research, found that the combination of ibrutinib, a targeted treatment already in clinical use, with a new inhibitor called AZD8055, helped promote CLL cell death in a preclinical study.This study, which used CLL patient samples and a CLL mouse model, found that combination of these two inhibitors activated a protein called FOXO1, multiplying and inducing CLL cell death.Chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) is a blood cell cancer affecting white blood cells. The disease more commonly affects people over the age of 60. The disease course can vary from patient to patient, with some patients experiencing a stable low-grade disease that does not require treatment, while others develop resistance to chemotherapy treatments given.Dr. Alison Michie, who led the study, said: ". Our findings are important because they could demonstrate a potential new therapeutic approach for treating Cancer Research. The study was funded by the Medical Research Council (MRC) and Bloodwise.Source: medindia