Ways to Reduce the Risk of Stroke, During and After Heart Surgery

Monitor blood flow to the brain;

Intraoperative (during surgery) imaging of the aorta;

Tight blood pressure control; and

Closely monitor blood loss and the need for transfusion.

Perform a complete neurologic exam as soon as possible after surgery;

If a patient is high-risk for perioperative stroke, consider a fast-track anesthesia protocol to help quickly identify signs of a stroke after surgery;

Have a stroke team in place to provide emergency treatment if a stroke is suspected; and

Conduct a head CT and CT angiography of head and neck as soon as stroke is suspected.

Transfer the patient to intensive care;

Optimize brain oxygenation and perfusion;

Consider clot busting or clot removal therapy; and

Evaluate patient's speech and swallow function; evaluate for rehabilitation; screen for depression; and begin preventive therapy for deep vein thrombosis

A stroke that happens during or soon after heart surgery is called a perioperative stroke. Patients undergoing heart surgery who experience perioperative stroke have a 5 to 10 times higher risk of in-hospital death, increased costs and length of hospital stay, and increased risk of cognitive decline one year after surgery. The statement cites stroke as the most feared complication of cardiac surgery - most patients would sacrifice longevity for freedom from stroke.Stroke risk for common cardiac procedures varies depending on both patient risk factors and the procedure. The risk is about 1% for a valve repair or coronary artery bypass alone; 2-3% if those procedures are combined; and 3-9% for surgeries involving the aorta, the body's main and largest artery. Stroke risk is also higher for the 27% to 40% of patients who develop atrial fibrillation after heart surgery. Atrial fibrillation causes the heart's smaller chambers to flutter and increases the risk of a dangerous blood clot that can dislodge, travel to the brain and cause a stroke.Typical pre-surgery screening for perioperative stroke risk includes an assessment of age, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, Type 2 diabetes, smoking, heart failure, renal disease, atrial fibrillation and prior history of stroke or transient ischemic attack. The scientific statement further suggests monitoring and actions to diagnose and treat a surgery-related stroke quickly.Highlights of the statement's recommendations are:added Gaudino.This scientific statement was prepared by the volunteer writing group on behalf of the American Heart Association's clinical Council on Cardiovascular Surgery and Anesthesia; the Stroke Council; and the Council on Cardiovascular and Stroke Nursing.>Source: Eurekalert