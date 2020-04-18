Ways to Build Self-Efficacy to Cope With COVID-19 Revealed

‘Simple ways to build self-efficacy to cope with COVID-19 pandemic have been revealed.’

A coach teaches and inspires more novice learners to succeed at a task or in a life domain, like coping with COVID-19. Coaches guide us. They encourage us. We all need that persuasion and reassurance, especially now when the words "uncharted territory" are being told to us daily by our employers, governments and health officials. Although we are all learning about coronavirus together, so many of the parts of this pandemic-Additionally, each of us has an inner coach that can guide others. We each have encouragement to offer and, the act of coaching will also improve our self-efficacy to battle coronavirus.Your body might be saying "I have pain in my stomach." Don't be afraid to stop and focus on the bodily sensation and ask your body what it wants to say to you. As we listen closer, we might realize it is saying, "I have pain in my stomach because I am fearful about the pandemic." Try to get to the core emotions of sadness, fear, anger, joy, excitement, sexual excitement and disgust. Sometimes simply acknowledging your body's own contribution to your feelings and self-efficacy is enough to release the physical sensation (like stomach pain) and move on.Tools we can use to help acknowledge our body's feedback include a good cry, sleep, meditation and prayer, journaling, talking it out and exercise. If none of these are helping, it's a sign that professional help might be necessary. If that is the case, seek it out. Find that coach, find that model to build up your own personal mastery to interpret and walk through your emotions and physiologic feedback.Improving our self-efficacy will look different for each of us. That's because we all have different strengths and weaknesses. And this pandemic is not fair. Sometimes structural changes are needed to address the inequities and other challenges of this pandemic apart from our individual or collective ability to cope.The hope is that as we read the above and reflect, we are able to identify ways we can positively contribute our expertise and coaching abilities to our social networks and also seek out those around us that can cheer us on and model what we need- all while continuing to listen to our bodies and what they are trying to say to us.Although self-efficacy is a personal attribute, it is very much influenced by those around us. We are in this together. We can help one another. We can offer what we have. We can learn from one another.Source: Newswise